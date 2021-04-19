Deep Freeze Could Cause Damage to Texas, Oklahoma Wheat Crops

Brian K. Sullivan
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Freezing temperatures in the southern Great Plains could hurt some crops growing in the heart of the U.S. wheat belt.A hard freeze warning has been posted in the panhandles of Oklahoma and Texas, both major growers of the grain. The conditions will cause “minor” harm to plants, according to Don Keeney, a meteorologist with Maxar. Corn crops across the South that are just starting to emerge could also be damaged by the freeze.

Wheat plants just to the north in Kansas, the biggest grower, won’t have issues, Keeney said.

Temperatures will plummet overnight Monday into Tuesday and linger through Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.

(Updates with meteorologist comments in second paragraph.)

