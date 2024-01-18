Deep freeze to return to eastern half of US after lull; heavy ice in Pacific Northwest

Another surge of bitterly cold temperatures & wind chills will race south through the nation's heartland into the Gulf Coast this weekend.

Meanwhile, the Southern Plains and Gulf Coast can expect a brief break from the cold Thursday as temperatures return to the 60s and 70s, the National Weather Service reported. The pause will be short-lived as another frigid arctic airmass spreads across the eastern half of the U.S. once again later this week.

"There will be at least some more seasonal temperatures, especially in much of the East. Temperatures will be getting closer to average," AccuWeather senior meteorologist Alan Reppert told USA TODAY on Wednesday.

The latest wave will be less severe than one earlier this week, with daytime highs 20 to 30 degrees below normal temperatures in the Plains through the Mississippi Valley on Friday and into the eastern U.S. by the weekend. Windy conditions will make the weather feel even colder, the weather service said

The "true warmth" with highs in the 60s and 70s across parts of southern Texas and eastward will fade Thursday as cold temperatures return to the northern and central Plains, according to the weather service.

The deep freeze in the Washington, D.C., area, which closed many businesses, offices, and schools, will momentarily pause on Thursday before another system causes more cold temperatures by Friday through the weekend.

Those sick of the brutal cold can look forward to the middle of next week when about 90% of the nation can see normal to above-normal temperature, according to AccuWeather long-range meteorologist Paul Pastelok.

"It will be a huge difference for folks in the Plains and Midwest," Pastelok said, adding that temperatures will be about 8-14 degrees above normal there.

Storm system brings heavy ice to Pacific Northwest

Reppert said an ongoing storm in the Pacific Northwest will bring "some major ice to Portland and Seattle."

The weather service said high snowfall rates and blowing snow are possible and widespread winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories went in effect on Wednesday.

Freezing rain could return to portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington Thursday evening into Friday morning. The highest chances are within the western Columbia River Gorge and eastern Portland/Vancouver Metro Area. #ORwx #WAwx pic.twitter.com/XJJM4ECbQk — NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) January 18, 2024

Heavy rainfall will also head south into northern California on Thursday and Friday, along with the risk of localized flash flooding, the service reported.

Developments:

∎ More than 1,400 flights were delayed or canceled across the U.S. Wednesday morning, according to Flight Aware. The airports with the most travel delays were in New York and Washington, D.C.

∎ 197,000 households across the country early Wednesday morning were without power across the U.S., according to a database maintained by USA TODAY. Most outages – 85,000 – were reported in Oregon. In Texas, 22,000 utility customers had no power.

∎ Classes were canceled for millions of students, including Portland, Chicago, Denver, Houston, Dallas and Baltimore. Many schools canceled classes for Wednesday, as well.

∎ In Kentucky, Powell County Search and Rescue led a team that extricated four hikers trapped in the Red River Gorge, calling it "one of the most dangerous rescues ever attempted in the Gorge."

