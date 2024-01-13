Deep-freeze sets in across region

Jan. 13—The blanket of snow that was draped over the Inland Northwest on Thursday evening probably isn't going away soon.

That's because frigid temperatures — even subzero temperatures — are expected to settle in around the region this weekend.

The bone-chilling readings arrived Friday night. At about 8 p.m., the official temperature in Lewiston was 1 (minus 11 with the wind chill); at Pullman, it was minus 12 (minus 26); and at Grangeville, it was minus 4 (minus 17).

Similar single-digit and below-zero readings are expected to continue in the region through Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service at Spokane.

But there probably won't be more snow over the next few days. The weather service says snow won't show up any sooner than Tuesday or Wednesday.

During Thursday night's snow flurry, Lewiston got 7 inches, according to the official reading taken near the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport. The total in downtown Lewiston was closer to 3 inches.

In Pullman, there was a reading of 4 inches after Thursday's flurries.

Here are other weather-related details:

At about 8 p.m. Friday, Avista Utilities asked its customers in Idaho and Washington to conserve natural gas for the next 24 hours. The company referenced "a mechanical issue occurring with a transmission natural gas provider for Avista."

"It's important to know that the company's local gas system is safe and was not damaged by the third party's equipment issue," Avista's news release said. "Avista is doing all it can to maintain its natural gas system operations, and will provide updates as more information is available from the supplier."

The company asks that customers set their thermostats at a lower setting and limit the use of hot water until further notice. Avista had previously asked its industrial customers to curtail usage before also asking its residential customers.

"Our gas transmission suppliers are working diligently to resolve this issue," said Heather Rosentrater, Avista president and chief operating officer. "We recognize the hardship this request presents our customers given the extreme cold temperatures. We will provide more updates as the situation evolves. We are grateful for everyone's patience and please know we are working around-the-clock to mitigate impact to our customers."

Avista said customers who need more support are encouraged to call 211 or visit wa211.org or 211.idaho.gov.

Three warming shelters opened on the Palouse Friday and will be in operation this weekend.

In Moscow, the multipurpose room at the Hamilton Indoor Recreation Center will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today, 1-5 p.m. Sunday and from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday. The facility is at 1724 E. F St.

The Unitarian Universalist Church of the Palouse, at 420 E. Second St., Moscow, is open as an emergency overnight warming shelter from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. through Tuesday morning. The church will have cots from the Red Cross and sleeping bags if needed.

In Pullman, Neill Public Library at 210 N. Grand Ave., will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today.

Landline phone service was disrupted Friday in Lewiston because of an "equipment issue" for Lumen Technologies, according to a spokesperson from the company.

It's not clear if the interruption was related to the weather. Technicians from Lumen were able to fix the problem and phone service was restored.

Baney may be contacted at mbaney@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2262. Follow him on X @MattBaney_Trib.