Into the deep: record holding freediver Jennifer Wendland gives on knowing your limits

35-year-old double world champion Jennifer Wendland gives an insight into freediving while competing at the AIDA World Championships off the coast of the Cypriot port town of Limassol.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories