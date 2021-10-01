Into the deep: record holding freediver Jennifer Wendland gives on knowing your limits

Reuters
Boxing icon Pacquiao, 42, has vowed to jail corrupt officials and has criticised Duterte's close relationship with China. One of the greatest boxers of all time https://reut.rs/3kRUMHu and the only man to hold world titles in eight different divisions, Pacquiao retired from boxing https://reut.rs/3EYCDzw in September to run for the presidency. Pacquiao was until recently one of Duterte's staunchest supporters, backing his war on drugs and efforts to restore death penalty, but their relationship has become strained https://reut.rs/2XXhy7D.