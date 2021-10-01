Into the deep: record holding freediver Jennifer Wendland gives on knowing your limits

Axios

Starting today, drivers can use the long-awaited, new Interstate 49 Bella Vista bypass, which links 265 miles of interstate between Fort Smith and Kansas City, Missouri.Why it matters: If you've ever tried to drive south from north Bella Vista (a constant thorn in Alex's side), you know you have to allot plenty of time to sit in traffic that lets up as soon as you get on the interstate or to Walton Boulevard. And you've probably noticed that a good chunk of that traffic is trucks that would like