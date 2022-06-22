Deep rift lies behind Biden's criticism of oil and gas industry

U.S. President Biden announces administration actions to lower gasoline prices at the White House in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nandita Bose and Jarrett Renshaw
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States

By Nandita Bose and Jarrett Renshaw

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden has publicly criticized oil and gas executives for banking big profits from high gasoline prices but he has rarely spoken directly to the heads of energy companies or their representatives, White House records and interviews with industry sources show.

Biden said at a labor union event this month that Exxon Mobil Corp "made more money than God this year" and sent a letter to seven oil and gas companies calling on them to increase production to help ease the burden on consumers.

His actual engagement with energy company officials is rare, however, according to the industry sources and records, a marked contrast to Biden's meetings with top executives in retail, logistics and agriculture, as the government grapples with inflation at a 40-year high and supply chain snarls.

Gas prices on average at the pump have not been as high for decades, including during the late 1970s energy crisis.

The Biden White House's testy relationship with the fossil fuel industry has grown even more complicated as Russia's invasion of Ukraine cut global energy supplies and sent crude oil and natural gas prices skyrocketing.

Biden, who campaigned on a promise to reduce dependence on fossil fuels which contribute carbon emissions linked to climate change, is leaning on the industry to curb inflation. Oil and gas companies are reaping higher profits than they have in decades and mostly returning that windfall to shareholders in the form of buybacks.

Industry executives complain Biden isn't asking for help in the right way.

"Your administration has largely sought to criticize, and at times vilify, our industry," Chevron CEO Michael Wirth wrote in an open letter to Biden released on Tuesday.

"The outreach from the administration is lacking," said Frank Macchiarola, a senior policy executive at the American Petroleum Institute trade body.

Asked about the Chevron CEO's letter, Biden said "I didn’t know they’d get their feelings hurt that easily."

CARROT-AND-STICK APPROACH

The Biden administration has forged a carrot-and-stick relationship with many companies, criticizing some corporate practices and egging on unions while offering some industry-friendly changes and hands-on support on issues like backed-up ports.

Last year, the White House held four meetings with chief executives to tackle a supply chain crisis that led to a shortage of goods around the Christmas holidays. Biden participated in three of those, according to White House records; none involved oil and gas companies.

White House officials worked closely with tech companies to curb misinformation about COVID-19, executives involved told Reuters. Biden met retailers and infant formula manufacturers as his administration tackled a shortage of baby formula.

However, he has met only once with chief executives of Exxon, Chevron and ConocoPhillips, as part of a larger briefing of energy, manufacturing, shipping and banking to discuss the Ukraine crisis, a March event hosted by the Business Roundtable.

This month, when Exxon and Chevron requested a White House meeting for their chief executives, they saw Brian Deese, who heads Biden's National Economic Council. When asked by Reuters on June 20, if he will sit down with oil and gas CEO’s, Biden said, "No ... because my team is going to do that."

The White House said in a statement to Reuters that in addition to the many meetings with Cabinet secretaries, oil industry executives have met with White House officials on more than a dozen separate occasions over the past year. A White House official did not offer a breakdown of when the meetings were conducted and who participated in them.

"President Biden has made clear that he is prepared to use all the tools available to him to reduce gas prices for the American people," the official said.

The departure of Cedric Richmond, director of the Office of Public Engagement, has coincided with less contact in the White House, industry officials said. Biden's climate adviser Gina McCarthy, who has regularly met with oil and gas industry officials in the past is not taking such meetings.

Biden directed U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm to convene an emergency meeting with industry officials, which is scheduled for Thursday.

GAS PRICES ARE POLITICAL

Western sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine led to low supplies of fuel and oil in Europe, forcing European nations to compete for barrels with the United States. Crude prices have doubled since Biden took office, and gasoline prices have jumped to an all-time record.

Graphic: The real cost of gasoline - https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-ENERGY/COSTS-GASOLINE/zdvxokwympx/chart.png

American voters' worries about the economy are their top concern, opinion polls show, and are a major drag on Democrat Biden's popularity.

Blaming energy companies is unlikely to encourage them to spend more on increasing supplies, especially when Democrats and investors have spent the last few years pushing for lower carbon emissions, industry experts said.

The industry has favored Republicans in U.S. elections for decades.

Ed Hirs, an energy economist at University of Houston, said Biden's open vilification of the oil industry represented an "old playbook" that rarely works and only ensures the two sides refuse to talk.

"I have not seen this much vitriol since the 1970s," Hirs said.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose and Jarrett Renshaw in Washington; Editing by Heather Timmons, David Gaffen and Grant McCool)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Big Changes to 401(k) Retirement Plans Get Closer With Senate Vote

    Measure advanced by a Senate committee includes new savings incentives for workers and looser rules for emergency withdrawals.

  • Mystery Surrounds $500 Million Outflow From Bitcoin ETF

    (Bloomberg) -- North America’s first Bitcoin exchange-traded fund is at the center of a crypto-market guessing game after it saw record one-day outflows of $500 million last week. Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarThe Supreme Court Has Just Eroded First Amendment LawLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpStocks Rise as Powell Seen as ‘Less Hawkish’: Markets W

  • Biden Escalates War of Words With Big Oil Ahead of Talks

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden reiterated his ire toward oil industry officials, verbally sparring with Chevron Corp. Chief Executive Officer Mike Wirth just days before administration officials and oil executives are set to discuss how to bring down gasoline prices. Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsStocks Surge Aft

  • Oil Prices Extend Slide With Recession Fears Ramping Up

    Oil prices slipped, heading toward their lowest close in weeks as traders focused on the likelihood of a recession that will hurt demand for crude.

  • Economist on inflation hitting retailers: 'The consumer is the pulse of the U.S. economy'

    Retailers are eyeing consumer spending behavior as U.S. households feel the squeeze from inflation, higher gas prices, and rising interest rates.

  • What a federal gas-tax holiday means for energy prices

    Basic economics indicates President Joe Biden's proposed gas-tax holiday would end up lifting energy prices, says the top commodities economist at Goldman Sachs.

  • Got a Cash Windfall? It Could Affect Your Social Security

    The windfall elimination provision (WEP) reduces Social Security benefits for certain employees who may be double-dipping on a pension.

  • All the things Biden is 'considering'

    A gas-tax holiday, tariff relief, student-debt cancellation--they're all on the list of things Biden might do if the right time ever arrives.

  • USPS and Police Just Gave This Major Warning About Your Mail

    We've become so accustomed to our daily mail service from the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) over the years that most of us don't give it a second thought. But when you're mailing financial documents with sensitive information or shipping off irreplaceable valuables, you're putting an awful lot of trust in the agency to keep your mail safe. Unfortunately, there's only so much the Postal Service can do when it comes to protecting our deliveries. And now, a new discovery from the USPS and the police m

  • Sri Lanka Sued by Bondholder in US After Historic Default

    (Bloomberg) -- Sri Lanka was sued in the US by a bondholder after the South Asian nation defaulted on its debt for the first time in history while struggling to stop an economic meltdown.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpStocks Pare Gains After Powell Restates Promise: Markets WrapThe Supreme Court Has Just Eroded First

  • Juul e-cigarettes to be ordered off U.S. shelves - WSJ

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is preparing to order Juul Labs Inc to take its e-cigarettes off the market in the United States, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. Shares in tobacco giant Altria Group, which owns a 35% stake in the vaping products maker, fell 8.5% following the report. Juul has faced heightened scrutiny from regulators, lawmakers and state attorneys general over the appeal of its nicotine products to teenagers.

  • Gen Z Is Overestimating the Average Starting Salary by $50K, Survey Finds

    New college grads are in for some reverse sticker shock. A recent survey by Clever Real Estate found that while the average starting salary for college graduates is $55,260, current college students...

  • Bipartisan Gun Bill Advances in Senate

    A bipartisan group of senators released much-anticipated legislation that could represent the first major federal change to gun laws in decades.

  • Diggs, but no Lamb: PFF’s 2020 redraft exercise leaves Cowboys thin

    A do-over of 2020's first round would see CeeDee Lamb snatched up before the Cowboys' pick, but would leave them with their star cornerback. | From @ToddBrock24f7

  • Billionaire Ron Baron Says Recent Market Weakness Offers Huge Buying Opportunity; Here Are 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Analysts Like

    Last month, the annualized rate of inflation hit 8.6%, the highest in more than 40 years. Last week, in response, the Federal Reserve bumped up its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points, the largest such hike since 1994. The combination of high inflation and aggressive tightening action by the central bank sent an already jittery stock market to its worst single week since the onset of the COVID crisis, and has economists talking gloomily about a repeat of the late 1970s and early 1980s, wh

  • All-Over-Map Valuation Models Thwart Unified Stock-Market Thesis

    (Bloomberg) -- Scarily expensive, or dirt cheap? Cross-currents in the stock market’s $15 trillion wipeout are making it harder than ever to get a grip on valuations. Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarThe Supreme Court Has Just Eroded First Amendment LawLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpStocks Rise as Powell Seen as ‘Less Hawkish’: Markets WrapThe S&P 50

  • The 'R word': How the White House has framed recession risks

    It was back in April when President Biden and his aides began to be asked with some regularity about a possible recession.

  • Capitol police issue all-clear after 'suspicious package' found during January 6 panel at House building where it's being held

    The package was located just outside the room where the January 6 committee was meeting, but the hearing proceeded as normal.

  • Trump aides didn't know someone was filming Trump on January 6 until the House committee got the footage: reports

    Aides have said they were shocked to discover that Alex Holder, a UK documentary maker, was filming Trump on January 6.

  • Fact check: Fabricated statement from Donald Trump spreads online amid Jan. 6 hearings

    USA TODAY found no evidence former President Donald Trump issued a June 14 statement about the January 6 hearings.