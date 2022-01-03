Deep River Covid-19 Test Kit Distribution

DEEP RIVER, CT — From the Town of Deep River:

"Update on COVID-19 Test Distribution - 01/02/2022

The Town of Deep River has received a very limited number of at-home COVID test kits for distribution to the public. The Department of Public Health has asked that kits be prioritized to those individuals who are considered as high-risk individuals, those showing symptoms, or those who have had close contact with someone who has tested COVID positive. The State of Connecticut has asked us to prioritize a limited quantity of supplies to first responders, childcare workers, and school staff.

Due to the already limited supply we will be able to provide only one kit per household. Those wishing to receive a test kit please pre-register for an At-Home COVID Test Kit by following the link in the red banner found at the Town of Deep River website. Once you are registered you will be contacted via email with location and time of pick up.

There is a testing site in Old Saybrook at Saybrook Point that will be open on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday of this week. Hours of operation will be Noon to 4:00 pm.

Thank you for your patience during this process, we will continue to update everyone as we receive more information.

Click here to register."

This article originally appeared on the Essex-Chester-Deep River Patch