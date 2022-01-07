Deep River Gives Out Test Kits And Masks This Weekend

DEEP RIVER, CT — From the town Deep River:

"Deep River will be holding a drive-through distribution of COVID-19 test kits and N95 masks on SUNDAY, JANUARY 9th from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. at the John Winthrop Junior High School bus drop off area (rear entrance).

Due to the extremely limited amount of test kits currently available distribution will be limited to:

- one test kit per household;

- people who are experiencing symptoms or have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 within the past week;

- will be on a first come, first serve basis;

- will run only so long as supplies last.

Residents will be asked to confirm these criteria at pick up, and in order to receive a test kit you must provide proof of Deep River residency.

Testing is not intended to be a substitute for vaccination, masking, hand washing and other safeguards from infection. COVID-19 is very contagious; please be careful and be safe."





This article originally appeared on the Essex-Chester-Deep River Patch