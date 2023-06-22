Deep-sea robots scouring ocean floor for missing Titanic sub as search grows critical

The Bahamian research vessel Deep Energy arrives in the area to join the search for the Titan submersible. (U.S. Coast Guard)

An around-the-clock search for a missing submersible in the North Atlantic with five passengers aboard is desperately continuing as the vessel’s oxygen supply runs critically low and a targeted quest to pinpoint underwater noises has failed to locate the sub.

The tourist expedition, which was en route to view the wreck of the Titanic, went missing Sunday, and experts have said it was designed with a 96-hour supply of oxygen in case of emergencies.

The mission, now an international effort, has been focusing on an area where noises first detected Tuesday were heard again Wednesday by a Canadian aircraft that dropped sonobuoys into the water. Officials have said it's unclear where the noises — which were described to The Times as a “rhythmic tapping,” like tapping on a hull — are originating and said analysts are reviewing data.

As the window to safely rescue the passengers closes, the search has expanded in size and capacity. On Thursday, the French Research Vessel L’Atalante deployed an underwater robot that can reach the depths of the ocean floor where the Titanic wreck lies. The Canadian vessel Horizon Arctic also launched a remote-operated vehicle to explore to the seafloor.

The search has spanned about 10,000 square miles, an area double the size of Massachusetts, and more than two miles below the surface.

Guillermo Sohnlein, the co-founder of OceanGate, which owns and operates the submersible, addressed the gravity of the situation a statement on Facebook on Thursday but said there's still time for a safe rescue.

“Today will be a critical day in this search and rescue mission, as the sub's life support supplies are starting to run low,” said Sohnlein, who left the company in 2013. “I'm certain that [co-founder and Chief Executive] Stockton [Rush] and the rest of the crew realized days ago that the best thing they can do to ensure their rescue is to extend the limits of those supplies by relaxing as much as possible. I firmly believe that the time window available for their rescue is longer than what most people think.”

Officials leading the search have maintained optimism in the face of an incredibly complex operation unfolding in a remote area about 900 miles east of Cape Cod, Mass. In an interview on NBC’s "Today" show Thursday morning , Rear Adm. John Mauger of the U.S. Coast Guard reiterated the effort remains a search-and-rescue mission.

“People’s will to live really needs to be accounted for as well, and so [we] are continuing to search and proceed with rescue efforts,” he said.

Additional assets are traveling to the scene, including an underwater robot from deep-sea firm Magellan . In a statement on its website, the company, which said it was contacted for assistance by OceanGate early Monday, said it remains “100% focused on supporting the rescue mission to recover the submersible, using our knowledge of the specific site and our expertise operating at a depth considerably in advance of what is required for this incident.”

Several other Canadian vessels also are headed to the site, including coast guard ships and one with a mobile decompression chamber and medical personnel with deep-sea expertise.

The Polar Prince, the research vessel that launched the Titan submersible, and Deep Energy, a Bahamian research vessel, have also been on scene. Canadian and American aircraft are surveying the surface and using sonobuoys for underwater searches.

The tourist submersible Titan is shown on a previous mission. Search-and-rescue operations continue after the sub bound for the Titanic wreck site went missing in the North Atlantic. (OceanGate )

The sub was reported missing after it lost contact with the Polar Prince about 1 hour and 45 minutes into its dive Sunday morning, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The five people confirmed to be aboard are Rush, who was serving as the expedition’s pilot; Hamish Harding, chairman of Action Aviation, a Dubai-based aircraft dealer; Paul-Henry Nargeolet, a veteran and accomplished diver with more than 30 trips to the wreck site ; and Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and son Suleman. Harding and Nargeolet are members of the Explorers Club, according to the professional society .

