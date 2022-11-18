Deep snow forces Reed Timmer to chase on foot
Heavy lake-effect snow has made travel so dangerous in Hamburg, New York, it forced storm chaser Reed Timmer to cover the event on foot under thigh-deep snow.
Heavy lake-effect snow has made travel so dangerous in Hamburg, New York, it forced storm chaser Reed Timmer to cover the event on foot under thigh-deep snow.
Kherson residents queued for food aid, with food and medicine supplies still low and many living without heat, water and electricity.
Mexico and Poland will duke it out for a chance to represent Group 3 in the Round of 16. Heres everything you need to know about how to watch the matchup.
Ticketmaster has canceled a scheduled general public ticket sale for Taylor Swift's upcoming Eras tour.
Nations work late into the night to find agreement on crucial climate talks.
Tennessee controls its own College Football Playoff destiny as the "second biggest fans of Ohio State."
This is an interesting thought from Chael Sonnen on where Dustin Poirier stands now in his UFC career.
STORY: Russian arms trafficker Viktor Bout may be a possible prisoner swap for U.S. basketball star Brittany Griner. Russia and United States are exploring the exchange, a Russian deputy foreign minister was quoted as saying on Friday (November 18).It would mark one of the more extraordinary swaps in the two countries' history. The possible swap includes Griner and Paul Whelan, who is serving a 16-year sentence in Russia after being convicted of espionage charges that he denies. Griner is facing nine years behind bars in Russia after being convicted on drug charges. She has been transferred to a penal colony about 300 miles southeast of Moscow, according to her lawyers on Thursday (November 17). After her trial, Griner said she had used cannabis for relief from sports injuries but had not meant to break the law by packing cartridges in her luggage. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitri Peskov said on Friday (November 18) Moscow always takes prisoner swap proposals with the United States seriously after Washington said it expected President Vladimir Putin to express a willingness to engage in talks.Viktor Bout is variously dubbed "the merchant of death" and "the sanctions buster" for his ability to get around arms embargoes. For almost two decades, Bout was one of the world's most notorious arms dealers, selling weaponry to rogue states, rebel groups, and murderous warlords in Africa, Asia, and South America. But in 2008, Bout was snared in an elaborate U.S. sting. He was tried on the charges related to Colombia's leftist FARC guerrillas, which he denied. And in 2012 was convicted and sentenced by a court in Manhattan to 25 years in prison, the minimum sentence possible.Ever since, the Russian state has been keen to get him back.
"Why shouldn't that money go to the guys that are going to be up there sweating three hours a night for it?" The Boss argued in a new interview Bruce Springsteen Defends High Ticket Prices for Upcoming Tour Alex Young
Were you disappointed last month when meteorologists released their winter outlook predicting the type of weather expected this season?
A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York on Friday, with nearly 2 feet of snow already on the ground in some places by midmorning and possibly much more on the way. Residents in some parts of Buffalo awoke to blowing, heavy snow, punctuated by occasional claps of thunder, while just a few miles north, only a few inches had fallen overnight and there were patches of blue sky. The National Weather Service reported more than 2 feet of snow in many places along the eastern end of Lake Erie, with bands of heavier precipitation bringing nearly 34 inches in Hamburg, N.Y.
The meteor shower is expected to peak on the night of Thursday Nov. 17-18, but could also be visible Friday night, Nov. 18-19, astronomers said.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency starting Thursday in parts of western New York ahead of a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow.
“Elk herd on the move — we’re the proud home of the largest elk population in the world.”
An investigation determined that the man fell into the pool, park rangers said.
A southward progressing cold front will bring a reinforcing shot of arctic air into nearly the entirety of the U.S. this weekend.
The girl and her dog were walking in a Reno suburb when they were attacked, officials said.
A dog sound asleep on the side of a road nearly came out of its skin when a rhino strolled up from behind and gently touched it.
People across Deltona said they’ve watched as floodwaters continue to rise.
This graphic shows... a lot of snow coming for the area of #Bills-#Browns:
The NFL officially announced Thursday afternoon it was moving the Cleveland Browns' road game against the Buffalo Bills to Detroit due to the weather.