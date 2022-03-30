Deep South braces for severe storms as possible tornado hits Arkansas; how bad will it get?

Severe storms battered the South on Wednesday, the beginning of what's expected to be a violent day of weather across the region, just a week after severe storms struck the New Orleans area.

A possible tornado smashed into Springdale, Arkansas, early Wednesday, injuring seven people, according to the local police department.

Damage was extensive in Springdale, including to an elementary school gymnasium and a warehouse, KFSM-TV reported. The Springdale School District, which is the largest in Arkansas, canceled all classes Wednesday because of the storms.

The Storm Prediction Center said all of Mississippi and parts of Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana and Tennessee were at the greatest risk for severe weather Wednesday. The biggest concerns were strong tornadoes, some of at least EF-2 strength, and hurricane-force wind gusts of at least 75 mph.

Severe storms are most likely Wednesday in the area in red.

A tornado watch was issued for most of Arkansas, northern Louisiana, southern Missouri, southeastern Oklahoma, and northeast Texas through early Wednesday afternoon.

The main instigator for the severe weather will be a squall line of storms advancing from west to east across the South and lower Ohio Valley, according to Weather.com.

"It is likely that the severe thunderstorms will move eastward at a swift pace Wednesday night and could be racing along at 50 mph or more. This fast motion may not allow people in the path of the storms much time to react and take shelter," AccuWeather Meteorologist Ryan Adamson said.

More than 50 million Americans are at risk of experiencing severe weather Wednesday, AccuWeather said. Big cities in the highest risk area include Memphis, Tennessee; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Jackson, Mississippi; and Montgomery, Alabama.

The threat will last overnight, and nighttime tornadoes are a major possibility only a week after an EF-3 twister rampaged through New Orleans, killing one man.

Flash flooding will also be a concern Wednesday and Wednesday night, AccuWeather said, especially because rivers remain at fairly high levels after the last outbreak of rain and storms.

The storm threat was expected to last until Thursday farther east. "Severe thunderstorms are possible across Georgia and the central/eastern Florida Panhandle as well as over portions of the Mid-Atlantic states on Thursday, the Storm Prediction Center said.

Contributing: The Associated Press

