Deepcoin Partners with Saitama to Drive Global Crypto Utility

Singapore - (NewMediaWire) - October 21, 2022 - Deepcoin Exchange, an innovative spot and futures exchange that provides trading services to users globally, recently added 20 new tokens to the exchange, including two from the creators of Saitama, $SAITAMA and $SRLTY. This comes as a move to promote more utility and visibility to growing projects in the field.





"Those of us who provide products and services to investors and traders must empower them by continually looking to adapt to emerging trends and needs. Saitama has a strong community that drives innovation for using cryptocurrency in real-world applications," said Ego Huang, CEO of Deepcoin, in a statement.

Saitama is a web 3.0 technology company primarily focused on developing a decentralized finance ecosystem for everyday life. They began as a memecoin project in June 2021 and have moved into the utility space by launching SaitaPro, a non-custodial DeFi exchange for your mobile phone or desktop, which includes a dApp browser. With SaitaPro you can buy cryptocurrencies, play games to earn tokens, and even engage in staking and yield farming.

Beyond that, they recently launched an NFT platform, FANG, and their new project SaitaReality ($SRLTY) has glowing promise to provide real estate services to the community structured as a DAO. SRTLY was just listed on Deepcoin Exchange; it trends around $0.000163 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $40,223.20 USD.

"[We are] essentially creating multiple ways to generate revenue as a holder without selling tokens. There are so many options for the investor and it plays beautifully into the Saitama ecosystem," says Russell Armand, COO of Saitama, during a recent AMA with Deepcoin.

The DAO is regulated by a real estate simulator in the Metaverse called SaitaCity, where holders will stake their $SRLTY tokens to get land there.

Gabriel Klien, Chief Creative Officer from Saitama elaborated, "The more they engage with SaitaCity, the more voting power they get in the DAO, and can vote on property acquisitions, enhancements in the DAO, profit distribution, etc. The other side of the DAO is the SaitaRealty DApp, in the front end, it will look like a Decentralized Real Estate Agency, where you can see the properties listed and buy shares. We are really excited about it!"

Story continues

You can now purchase $SAITAMA or $SRLTY tokens to support the growing community by going to www.deepcoin.com. They are currently ranked #370 on CoinMarketCap and have nearly 138,000 holders in their ecosystem. For more information, please go to https://saitamatoken.com or https://saitareality.com to read about their upcoming projects.

Deepcoin Exchange is a retail spot and derivatives exchange that provides you with innovative tools and functions to help you boost your decision. They have access to trading over 150 cryptocurrencies and provide on-ramp services in over 45 currencies. Their safe and secure platform matches trades in a 10th of a second at the best price for your investment needs. Start your crypto trading journey today with Deepcoin.

Twitter: www.twitter.com/deepcoin_Global

Telegram: t.me/deepcoin_english

Instagram: www.instagram.com/deepcoinapp

Company Details



Company Name: Deepcoin



Email: support@deepcoin.com



Website: https://www.deepcoin.com



City: Singapore



Country: Singapore