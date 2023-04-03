A deepening mystery: Another body has been found in SE Marion.

Marion County Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating a death in southeast Marion that they believe is related to two other cases from that part of the county.

Just before 11 p.m. Thursday, a 16-year-old girl was found roadside at Forest Lakes Park on Southeast 183rd Avenue Road in Ocklawaha. She had been shot. She remains hospitalized.

Just before 8 a.m. Friday, the body of a man was found roadside about 5 miles away. He had been fatally shot. His body was discovered at Southeast 94th Street and 188th Court in Ocklawaha.

The latest death was discovered on Saturday. About 12:40 p.m., deputies were called to Malauka Loop and Malauka Loop Trace in Ocklawaha. They found a vehicle partially submerged at the edge of a body of water.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office Forensic Unit and Underwater Recovery Team joined the investigation. They found a woman's body inside the vehicle.

As of Monday, officials had released no information about the vehicle or its owner. They did not release details about that victim, including her age, because her family invoked Florida's Marsy's Law, which prohibits official disclosure of crime victim information.

The deceased man's family likewise invoked Marsy's Law. The 16-year-old gunshot victim's name was released, but the Star-Banner is withholding it because of her age.

Sheriff's Office officials said the victims from Thursday and Friday were found about 5 miles apart. Saturday's discovery was about 10 miles away.

A person of interest has been questioned by detectives, but there had been no arrests as of Monday morning.

Detectives are continuing their investigation. Anyone who saw anything suspicious or has information that may be of interest to investigators should call Detective Ryan Stith at (352) 368-3542. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Marion County at (352) 368-STOP (7867) and reference 23-22 in your tip.

