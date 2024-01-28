Deeper conversations take thoughtful approach, and they'll leave you uplifted and amazed

We have lots to talk about.

Two-time Super Bowl-winning lineman, Aaron Taylor, has coalesced his wisdom with Chip Conley’s Modern Elder Academy. Taylor introduced his concept of Three Vault Conversations to the MEA workshops. It’s a model that I find beneficial.

In a nutshell, the First Vault is a conversation where you exchange the most basic information about yourself: where you live, what you do and where you are from. You might have this conversation with someone you meet for the first time. It tends to be very superficial.

The Second Vault would consist of a deeper reveal of who you are. It consists of stories that define you — your career, your education or your expertise. This vault would reveal your identity and what makes you unique.

We could wind up staying in this second vault unless we purposefully strive to have deeper conversations with those people who are important to us or those we’d like to know better.

The Third Vault reveals our hopes and dreams. We might share our emotions and fears, our vulnerabilities.

In my opinion, it is the only way we begin to know each other. These conversations are usually saved for close friends and family, but sometimes, they can be spontaneous with a complete stranger. I can almost guarantee that these conversations will leave you uplifted, exhilarated or amazed.

It is my observation that my contemporaries may get stuck in the Second Vault because we have lots in common to commiserate about. I’m just as guilty. We can talk for hours about our cataracts, joint replacements, what the dermatologist just burned off, what the grandkids are up to, where we are traveling, good doctors/bad doctors, Medicare supplements, medications and new skin treatments.

You get it — we all have this common bond that age brings. But it is not the most important conversation.

A Third Vault conversation may take some prompting. Starters like, “What are you looking forward to?” “What keeps you up at night?” “How are you handling this third chapter of life?” “Are you thinking of your legacy to your family?" "Do you have some projects you want to complete at this point in life?" "Who inspires you?” “What is your biggest fear and your greatest hope?”

Arron Taylor says, “The Third Vault is full of our hopes, dreams, fears, and emotions. This vault is our presence, our spontaneity, and our soul. It is what makes us different, and it is what makes us the same. More than that, we feel deeply liberated when we find ourselves in a safe crucible with others who are also exploring their Third Vaults. Most importantly, the Third Vault allows us to get to know each other from the inside out rather than the outside in.”

As I mentioned, it may take prompting to get there, but why not try it? At this age, we don’t have time to waste, right?

