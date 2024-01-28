Deepfake explicit images of Taylor Swift spread on social media
Pornographic deepfake images of Taylor Swift are circulating online, making the singer the most famous victim of a scourge that tech platforms and anti-abuse groups have struggled to fix. Sexually explicit and abusive fake images of Swift began circulating widely this week on the social media platform X. Her ardent fanbase of "Swifties" quickly mobilized, launching a counteroffensive on the platform formerly known as Twitter and a #ProtectTaylorSwift hashtag to flood it with more positive images of the pop star. Some said they were reporting accounts that were sharing the deepfakes. Details: https://ktla.com/news/ap-top-headlines/ap-deepfake-explicit-images-of-taylor-swift-spread-on-social-media-her-fans-are-fighting-back/