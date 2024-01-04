How deepfakes could influence elections — and how Pa. lawmakers are pushing back

A handful of Pennsylvania state lawmakers are on the offensive against deepfakes and other deceptive artificial intelligence tactics.

State Reps. Bob Merski (D-Erie), Tarik Khan (D-Philadelphia), Robert Mercuri (R-Allegheny), G. Roni Green (D-Philadelphia) and Chris Pielli (D-Chester) have introduced a bill that would ban video and other materials that fraudulently depict public officials, candidates and programs. Anyone who creates these deepfakes for distribution would be fined under an amendment to the Pennsylvania Election Code.

"We're trying to nip some of this in the bud," Merski told the USA TODAY Network, adding that he's already seen these misleading campaign tactics occur in other states.

"We want to make sure that the voters are getting authentic messaging and that they're not being deceived. And I think the power of generative AI in particular, that looks and sounds like somebody, is deceiving. It's the very definition of fraud, it's fake news."

Deepfakes can be generated by capturing just a few seconds of someone's voice, according to Merski.

His bill proposes an escalating series of fines, depending on the level of office being held or sought by the individual being impersonated. The penalty would be $15,000 for the local municipal level, $50,000 for the state level and $250,000 for the federal level.

Merski and his fellow co-sponsors noted that their bill dovetails with other efforts to combat disinformation across the country.

The National Conference of State Legislatures in September reported that 25 state governments had introduced artificial intelligence bills in 2023. Further, 15 states and Puerto Rico have recently adopted resolutions or enacted legislation related to AI.

In New York, for instance, a pending bill would create a definition for AI-created content and require the "disclosure of the use of artificial intelligence in political communications, (directing) the state board of elections to create criteria for determining whether a political communication contains an image or video footage created through generative artificial intelligence."

On the national level, members of the Federal Election Commission are considering a proposal from the nonprofit group Public Citizen to prohibit deliberately deceptive AI campaign ads. Petitioners with Public Citizen wrote that it may soon "become increasingly difficult, and perhaps, nearly impossible for an average person to distinguish deepfake videos and audio clips from authentic media.”

A debate about the government's role in censoring questionable content has been headlined in recent years by stories involving high-profile political families.

Censorship proponents have often pointed to false claims of election fraud by former President Donald Trump. They've said that dangerous lies undermine democracy and led directly to violence during the U.S. Capitol riot of Jan. 6, 2021.

Critics, however, have noted the potential for government officials to abuse this power.

News reporting about the leaked contents of Hunter Biden's laptop was flagged as "Russian disinformation" by former intelligence officials in the lead-up to the 2020 election and censored on social media platforms such as X, then known as Twitter. The president's son has since admitted that the laptop did in fact belong to him.

Debate: House passes bill against influencing Twitter, Facebook in response to Hunter Biden story

According to Merski, his bill is intended to deal purely with fraudulent videos in political advertising.

"Republicans say they want the truth, Democrats say they want the truth. Everybody should be able to agree that impersonating someone using AI should be out of bounds," he said.

"I think we want people to be able to trust the political process."

Bruce Siwy is a reporter with the USA TODAY Network's Pennsylvania state capital bureau. He can be reached at bsiwy@gannett.com or on X at @BruceSiwy.

