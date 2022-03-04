Deepfakes part of 'classic Putin playbook': Former DIA officer
Former Defense Intelligence Agency officer for Russia Rebekah Koffler says Putin is trying to 'brainwash' his people and the U.S. audience.
Former Defense Intelligence Agency officer for Russia Rebekah Koffler says Putin is trying to 'brainwash' his people and the U.S. audience.
Officials on Thursday released the manner of death of a star Stanford University goalkeeper who was found unresponsive in her campus residence earlier this week.
The Santa Clara County medical examiner in a statement said there was no evidence of foul play in the death of Katie Meyer, a 22-year-old goalkeeper.
Ukrainian defense forces say they killed Russian Maj. Gen. Andrei Sukhovetsky in combat earlier this week.
If you can even call it a dress.
Startling new claims in Russia's war on Ukraine by the head of Ukraine's defense intelligence agency.
Kelly Stafford, who is married to NFL player Matthew Stafford, says she regretted getting breast implants and how, despite what the media said at the time, her husband never wanted her to have the surgery.
She couldn't believe his reason for stalling in the kitchen and letting their hungry baby cry.
Oklahoma Senate committee unanimously passes grocery tax bill
The "Late Night" host said It “might be the funniest criticism of a president I’ve ever heard."
"I was like, 'I never got paid for that. Did you? In this age of transparency, can we talk?'" Tomei recalled telling Davidson about the 2020 movie.
Young Russian elites are advocating for peace in Ukraine on social media, highlighting the generational divide that threatens Putin's power in Russia.
Today, women and men cheat at approximately the same rates, though the reasons why women cheat may be different from men — and there's more going on than you think, say relationship experts.
This aircraft and its gun system were designed to counter an armored assault in Europe. They proved effective in Desert Storm’s target-rich environment, quite similar to the current advancing Russian force.
The late-night host delivers a blunt lesson in free speech to the two "congressdemons."
Russian crypto investor Alex Konanykhin, who is based in California, told Insider the million-dollar bounty would come from his personal funds.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday said Russia is demanding Ukraine demilitarize and will write a specific list of which weapons the nation cannot possess.Lavrov said in an interview with Al Jazeera that "specific types of strike weapons must be identified which will never be deployed in Ukraine and will not be created," according to a text of the interview reviewed by Reuters.The news comes amid a second round of talks between...
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman said he does not care whether U.S. President Joe Biden misunderstood things about him, saying Biden should be focusing on America's interests, in an interview with The Atlantic monthly published on Thursday. Since Biden took office in January 2021, the long-standing strategic partnership between Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, and Washington has come under strain over Riyadh's human rights record, especially with respect to the Yemen war and the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
SOCHI, Russia — On Feb. 23, Razil Malikov, a tank driver in the Russian army, called his family and said he would be home soon; his unit’s military drills in Crimea were just about wrapping up. The next morning, Russia invaded Ukraine, and Malikov hasn’t been heard from since. On Monday, Ukraine published a video of a captured soldier in his unit, apologizing for taking part in the invasion. “He had no idea they could send him to Ukraine,” Malikov’s brother, Rashid Allaberganov, said in a phone
While Ukrainians streamed across the border Thursday into Poland, small groups of men were heading in the opposite direction to fight against the Russians.
The move could come when Prince Charles becomes king.