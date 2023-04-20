‘Deeply Concerning’: Republicans Demand Answers from Biden Administration after IRS Whistleblower Claims Hunter Is Being Protected

House Republicans are demanding answers from the Biden administration after a whistleblower came forward to reveal that the IRS investigation into Hunter Biden’s taxes is plagued by “preferential treatment and politics.”

A whistleblower with the IRS sent a letter to Congress on Tuesday seeking legal protection in exchange for exposing how political bias has compromised the probe into Hunter Biden’s alleged tax violations. The note, written by attorney Mark Lytle, claimed that the unnamed whistleblower has proof that would “contradict sworn testimony to Congress by a senior political appointee,” as well as information about a “failure to mitigate clear conflicts of interest in the ultimate disposition of the case.”

“Thus, I respectfully request that your committees work with me to facilitate sharing this information with Congress legally and with the fully informed advice of counsel,” the attorney wrote in a letter addressed to Republican and Democratic leaders in the Senate and House Judiciary Committees, the Senate Finance Committee, and the House Ways and Means Committee.

“It’s deeply concerning that the Biden Administration may be obstructing justice by blocking efforts to charge Hunter Biden for tax violations,” Representative James Comer (R., Ky.), chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, said in a statement published Wednesday night.

“It’s clear from our investigation that Hunter and other members of the Biden family engaged in deceptive, shady business schemes to avoid scrutiny as they made millions from foreign adversaries like China,” the Kentucky Republican added.

The attorney appeared on CBS News on Wednesday to reiterate his client’s request to testify before lawmakers: “My client wants to come forward to Congress. He’s ready to be questioned about what he knows and what he experienced under the proper legal protections.”

“Political considerations were having an impact on the decision for agents to make investigative steps in the case. And those political considerations are not normally a part of a career investigator’s toolkit,” the attorney told CBS.

Later that day, Senator Ted Cruz (R., Tex.) demanded Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen release suspicious activity reports (SARs) collected by the department to expose allegedly unsavory business practices of the Biden family.

“The US Department of Treasury needs to release every Suspicious Activity Report related to the Biden family. If Janet Yellen doesn’t release the reports, she is complicit in the coverup. #Verdict,” Cruz tweeted above a link to his podcast dedicated to the topic.

The US Department of Treasury needs to release every Suspicious Activity Report related to the Biden family. If Janet Yellen doesn’t release the reports, she is complicit in the coverup. #Verdict — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 19, 2023

Led by Delaware U.S. attorney David Weiss, the investigation into Hunter Biden’s taxes first began in 2018 and is also connected to allegedly false statements the president’s son made when purchasing a firearm.

President Joe Biden addressed the investigation in December 2020, insisting he was “confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately.”

However, in October 2022, reports surfaced that suggested the FBI was confident with the evidence collected that the federal agency could charge Hunter with tax crimes.

