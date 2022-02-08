"Deeply humbled": Biden names John McCain's son Jack as Naval Academy board appointee

President Biden announced his intention Monday to appoint John "Jack" McCain, son of the late U.S. Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) to serve on the Board of Visitors to the U.S. Naval Academy.

What he's saying: "I am incredibly honored and, suffice to say, deeply humbled, to have been asked to serve on the Naval Academy Board of Visitors," tweeted McCain," the reserve naval aviator for Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 85 and graduate of the Naval Academy.

"I am grateful beyond measure for the opportunity, and look forward to working to continue the proud tradition of developing Midshipmen, added McCain — who's deployed five times in the Pacific, Persian Gulf, and Afghanistan where, as an Afghan Hand, he flew alongside Afghan pilots in the Blackhawk, throughout Kandahar and Helmand, per a White House statement.

The big picture: McCain is one of the six people Biden named as appointees to the board, which inquires "into the state of morale and discipline, the curriculum, instruction, physical equipment, fiscal affairs, academic methods, and other matters relating to the academy," per a Naval Academy statement.

The others are retired Gen. John Allen, Paul Angelo, retired Navy Officer Robert Clark, retired Adm. Michelle Janine Howard and retired Lt. Col. Amy McGrath.

