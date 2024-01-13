'Deeply missed': Kent Police mourn retired K-9 Iron

Retired Kent police K-9 Iron died in December. He served on the department for five years before medical issues forced his retirement in 2019.

The Kent Police Department has announced the death of a retired police K-9.

Iron was laid to rest Dec. 19, the police department posted on Facebook Friday morning. He had continued living with his handler, Police Officer Dominic Poe, following his retirement in 2019.

"We send our deepest condolences to Officer Poe & his family along with all those who loved Iron as much as we all did here at KPD," says the post. "Thank you Iron for your service & dedication to KPD, the City Of Kent and surrounding communities. You will be deeply missed."

"My condolences to the department and his handler," commented one woman. "So very sorry…run free big boy."

"Rest in peace sweet warrior," commented another.

Born in the Czech Republic, the German shepherd was specially bred for police work. He started working for the city in 2014 after he and Poe trained together at Von der Haus Gill German Shepherds and Police K9 Academy in Wapakoneta, Ohio.

Iron distinguished himself when he took the "Top Dog" Award at the K9 Challenge at Lock 3 in Akron in 2018. Just a few months before his retirement, he successfully tracked a man suspected of raping and kidnapping a woman in Kent, leading to the man's arrest within an hour of the woman calling 911.

A jury later convicted the man, who was sentenced to 70 to 95 years in prison.

Due to unspecified medical reasons that had been making it difficult for Iron to work, he retired in November 2019 after five years of service. He was 7 1/2.

Poe took a break from dog handling after Iron's retirement. Now a Kent school resource officer, he began working with his current partner, Matous, a golden retriever, in fall 2022. Matous is trained to detect firearms and also as a therapy dog to help students having a difficult time.

Poe praised Iron shortly after Iron's retirement.

"Every time I'd get in the car I had him," Poe said. "And I always had backup where other people didn't…And he every time tried and worked every time to try to get the job done."

