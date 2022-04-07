'He will be deeply missed.' Suspicious death on Ames St. ruled a homicide

The death of a Rochester man found last week behind an abandoned city home was ruled a homicide, police announced on Wednesday.

The body of Julius Hagood, 41, was found behind 541 Ames St. around 7:15 p.m. on March 30, said Capt. Frank Umbrino of the Rochester Police Department. His death was ruled a homicide, the city's 17th of the year. While police confirmed that Hagood's death was a killing, they did not share details about the manner in which he was killed.

No charges have been filed in connection with the slaying.

According to his obituary, "Julius loved his family with his whole heart. He was optimistic and full of ideals. He was a great debater. To know him was to love him. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him."

He was survived by his mother, two sisters and several other relatives. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on April 14 at New Comer funeral home, 2636 Ridgeway Ave., Greece. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Rochester.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call 911, RPD's Major Crimes Unit at (585) 428-7157 or CrimeStoppers at (585) 423-9300.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Julius Hagood found dead on Ames St. in Rochester NY