The deeply-rooted Rich family has won the battle to protect its Persimmon Hollow lifestyle

The deeply-rooted Rich family appears to have emerged victorious from their battle to prevent developer Chris Brigham from locating an RV Park in the Persimmon Hollow Road community they have called home for more than a century.

Brigham, who at a September meeting of the Santa Rosa County Planning and Zoning Board had pledged to back off his RV Park plans after hearing from Persimmon Hollow community members, has announced his intention to build eight homes there instead.

If plans are approved by the Santa Rosa County Commission in December, the homes will be constructed on an approximately 2-acre lot at the intersection of Persimmon Hollow Road and Delta Drive.

When the decision was announced Nov. 9 at a Zoning Board meeting, Gus Rich, the patriarch of the Rich family, publicly thanked Brigham for moving in the direction he had.

Gus Rich holds a photo of his father Roebuck Rich as he talks about his family's history along Persimmon Hollow Road in Milton on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023.

"I live on Persimmon Hollow Road, I grew up on Persimmon Hollow Road, I played on Persimmon Hollow Road. That's his property, but it's our community," Rich said. "If he wants to put a home there, then I love it. I'll be glad to have a home there. I'm not negative on this."

Gus Rich is the grandson of Harvey Rich, who in 1910 settled in the East Milton community that would become known as Persimmon Hollow. Harvey Rich was a blacksmith and a farmer who became legendary for his skills and his willingness to take care of people, both those Black like himself, and white, during the Great Depression.

Six generations of Richs, now expanded to include Allens and Smiths, have grown up in Persimmon Hollow. Harvey's love of family, integrity, generosity and strong work ethic have remained with the family. Many have either served as educators or in the military, with James Henry Smith having lost his life at 22, in Vietnam, in the service of his country.

Greg Allen, a Florida State University football star and 1980s-era Heisman Trophy candidate, grew up in Persimmon Hollow.

Brigham is partnering in the home building venture with Alan Isaacson, who sits on the Zoning Board. Isaacson recused himself from the unanimous vote in support of the single family home development and stood before his fellow members to pitch the project.

Previously: Even for an East Milton family storied for its benevolence, enough development is enough

The homes to be built will be approximately 1,500 square feet, which is roughly the size of other homes in the vicinity, and sell for under $300,000, Isaacson said.

The family battle against the RV Park being built on Persimmon Hollow Road began in August when members showed up at a County Commission meeting to protest Brigham's initial plans. They said they'd gotten wind of the proposal to create a 16-space RV Park after the lot at 5125 Persimmon Hollow Road was quietly clear cut.

At one time, according to family members, the Rich's Persimmon Hollow property encompassed 200 acres. It still extends south along Persimmon Hollow Road to Interstate 10. The family maintains a site on the road where members gather each year for a reunion.

The family argued that Persimmon Hollow was a residential neighborhood and the RV Park would attract people no one knew to the area and hurt property values.

Evelyn Garrison Smith previously told the Pensacola News Journal that she wanted her grandchildren to have the same ability to move freely about their home community as the Rich, Allen and Smith children of past generations had.

"We don't want it to be an RV Park," she said. "There are so many areas they could put those, it doesn't have to be right here. Maybe a nice house instead."

Evelyn Smith talks about her family's history along Persimmon Hollow Road in Milton on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023.

The family brought similar arguments to the September meeting of the Zoning Board. Brigham, who initially declined to back off his RV Park plans, agreed to do so after hearing the passionate calls to preserve the Persimmon Hollow community. He even offered to meet with community members to discuss "any future property ideas."

"I appreciate the heart and soul they have," he said of the Rich family. "I can see how much they care about this close community.

At the November meeting Zoning Board member Aaron Williams applauded the Brigham/Isaacson venture.

"This is awesome," he said. "Kudos to Chris."

