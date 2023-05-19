‘Deeply saddened;’ DMAX officials issue statement after deadly shooting at Moraine plant

DMAX officials have issued a statement following a deadly shooting at the plant in Moraine Thursday night.

Paul Tanis, plant director of DMAX Moraine, called the incident a “tragedy.”

“We are deeply saddened by last night’s tragedy at the DMAX manufacturing facility in Moraine, Ohio. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims’ families and all those impacted by this incident. We are working with local authorities on the investigation. In the meantime, DMAX has canceled production until further notice,” Tanis said in the statement.

The DMAX plant produces diesel engines for heavy-duty trucks, including the Chevrolet Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD.

The plant has produced more than 2.7 million diesel engines since it opened in 1999.

According to the DMAX website, there are close to a thousand employees.

Moraine Police and Fire were dispatched to the DMAX plant just before 9 p.m. on reports of an active shooter on its premises, according to Sgt. Andrew Parish with the police department.

The first responding officers quickly located and identified a male suspect outside of the facility, Parish said. The suspect had suffered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head and required emergency medical treatment but was “alert and conscious.”

Officers and medics located two shooting victims inside the plant.

The male victim, identified as 28-year-old Jeffrey James Allen III of Dayton, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The other victim, another male, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation confirmed that the suspect and both victims are/were employees at DMAX Moraine, Parish said.

According to Parish, investigators have also determined that the suspect and Allen were involved in a “domestic-related feud” over another female employee and that the suspect shot Allen during an altercation inside the facility.

The suspect is in critical but stable condition at an area hospital as of Friday morning, Parish said. His name has not been released at this time.

DMAX Moraine remains closed while police continue to investigate the incident.

