‘We are deeply saddened’: AT&T worker died on the job in Miami Beach. Investigation underway

An AT&T worker died while working on a job assignment in Miami Beach on Wednesday.

Just before 1 p.m., Miami Beach Fire Rescue were called to the 1500 block of West 24th Street following reports of a man suffering from a possible cardiac arrest. When units arrived, the man was already dead.

Police are investigating the death of the worker, who was in his mid 40s. An AT&T spokesperson has yet to confirm the man’s job title or what he was doing at the time of his death.

“We are deeply saddened that we lost a valued member of the AT&T family, and our thoughts go out to the employee’s family, friends and coworkers,” the company said in a statement. “We are cooperating with police in their investigation.”

The man’s cause of death has yet to be determined, pending an autopsy.

Footage from Local 10’s helicopter showed a yellow tarp covering the man’s body on the side of a building. The news station also reported that the employee was working at a home in the area when a coworker found him unresponsive.