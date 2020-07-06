DeepMap Named to Forbes AI 50 List of Most Promising Artificial Intelligence Companies

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepMap today announced it has been named to the Forbes AI 50 , a list of the top private companies using artificial intelligence to transform industries. DeepMap develops scalable, high-integrity mapping solutions for autonomous driving.

"We are honored to be included on the Forbes AI 50 list and recognized as a technology innovator," said Mark Wheeler, Co-Founder and CTO, DeepMap. "High-definition, centimeter-level precision maps help define the world in terms that a self-driving vehicle can understand. Our technology provides a critical piece of the puzzle for safe autonomy, including Level 2+, a category of human-driven vehicles that is a step up from today's advanced driver-assistance systems."

Forbes partnered with venture firms Sequoia Capital and Meritech Capital to create the AI 50, a list of private, U.S.-based companies using artificial intelligence in meaningful business-oriented ways. To be included, companies had to be privately-held and focused on techniques like machine learning, natural language processing, or computer vision.

The Forbes announcement noted that "self-driving tech startups remain hot; the seven autonomous vehicle companies on this year's list have raised over $3 billion in total venture capital." Other autonomy companies on the list include Aurora, Embark, Ghost, Nuro, Pony.ai, and TuSimple.

DeepMap is accelerating safe autonomy by providing the world's best autonomous mapping and localization solutions. DeepMap delivers the technology necessary for self-driving vehicles to navigate in a complex and unpredictable environment. The company addresses three important elements: precise high-definition (HD) mapping, ultra-accurate real-time localization, and the serving infrastructure to support massive global scaling. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif., with offices in Beijing and Guangzhou, China. Investors include Andreessen Horowitz, Accel, GSR Ventures, Generation, Goldman Sachs, NVIDIA, and Robert Bosch Venture Capital. For more information, see www.deepmap.ai.

