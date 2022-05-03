Deepwater man arrested on number of charges

May 3—A Deepwater man is facing felony charges from multiple incidents in Fayette County, according to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley.

In the afternoon hours of May 2, deputies received notice of a possible burglary in progress at the storage units located in Adena Village in Mount Carbon. Upon arrival, deputies saw a door that had been forced open. After entering the door deputies witnessed a man run out through another door. Deputies pursued and caught the fleeing male.

After being identified, it was determined the suspect had active felony warrants. On April 17, 2022, deputies received notice of the location of a U-Haul truck that had possibly been stolen on Boonesborough Road in Deepwater. Deputies located the vehicle and confirmed it was stolen from Ohio.

The contents of the truck were identified as stolen items from a local residence that had been burglarized. Witnesses identified the male that had been operating the vehicle for several days.

Lonnie J. Smith, 35, of Deepwater, was charged with the felony offenses of grand larceny, burglary, and transferring or receiving stolen property across state lines in relation to the April incident.

In relation to the May 2 incident, Smith was charged with the felony offense of burglary.

Smith was transported to Southern Regional Jail where he is being held on $75,000 bail.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590, or through its Facebook page at "Fayette County Sheriff's Department," or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.