South Atlantic Oil Is Newest Crusade of Argentina Green Movement

Jonathan Gilbert
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Environmental activists in Argentina are trying to prevent new oil exploration in the resource-rich South American nation just days after forcing a governor in Patagonia to reverse course on silver mining.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The government has been lobbying the case for drillers to search for oil in the Atlantic Ocean ever since protests last week in the coastal city of Mar del Plata that brought climate concerns to the fore.

The high-profile rally came right after a big victory for Argentina’s green movement. Following violent protests in Chubut province, Governor Mariano Arcioni repealed a law on Dec. 20 that would have allowed Canada’s Pan American Silver Corp. to get to work on a $1 billion mine. Arcioni will instead call a referendum.

The reversal in Chubut mirrored what happened in Mendoza province two years ago, when the governor there reacted to protests by revoking provincial legislation passed just days earlier to allow more mines.

Argentina, which is trying to develop shale riches in the Vaca Muerta formation, auctioned off areas for deep sea exploration in 2019. Activists have pounced on the issue now because the government only recently gave environmental approval for seismic studies to Norway’s Equinor ASA, Argentina’s state-run YPF SA and Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

“They’re trying to create the same gold-rush feeling as when Vaca Muerta was discovered, labeling anybody who opposes it as anti-progress,” Enrique Viale, an environmental activist and lawyer, said in an interview. Chevron Corp. also saw strong environmental resistance when it invested in Argentine shale in 2013.

Government officials have spoken out since the Mar del Plata demonstration, saying Argentina needs more industry to help its struggling economy. “The path is to have productive activities while looking after the environment,” Production Minister Matias Kulfas said.

But Viale said exploring for more fossil fuels doesn’t square with a government proposal to pay off some of its debt with policies to tackle climate change.

Argentina’s environmental movement has been a thorn in the side of industry for years. As well as the victories in Chubut and Mendoza, a 2010 federal law protecting glaciers has limited mining activity more widely. Likewise, twin dams being built in Patagonia had to be scaled back because of concerns about their impact on glaciers upriver.

In agriculture, Tierra del Fuego province last year banned salmon farming that’s thrived in neighboring Chile. And several places on Argentina’s huge crop belt have been stopping farmers from applying the weedkiller glyphosate close to urban areas.

Perhaps the most famous green cause in Argentina actually ended in defeat. In 2006, after more than a year of protests, the construction of two pulp mills in neighboring Uruguay got the green light from the International Court of Justice.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. FTC delays vote on Lockheed purchase of Aerojet for two weeks -sources

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Trade Commission, which assesses mergers to ensure they comply with antitrust law, has put off a vote on Lockheed Martin's purchase of Aerojet Rocketdyne for as much as two weeks, two people briefed on the matter said. Aerojet shares were up more than 3% in after-market trading on Tuesday as investors viewed the delay as a positive sign that the deal would go through. A Lockheed Martin spokesperson declined to comment.

  • U.S. new vehicle prices hit record high in December - Kelley Blue Book

    The prices hit a record high of $47,077 last month as new-vehicle inventory remained tight following healthy consumer demand, the report said. Sales of luxury vehicles, which comprised 18.4% of total sales in December, normally increase during the last two months of the year, pushing the average prices higher, according to the report. The U.S. auto industry has been hit hard by the global semiconductor shortage and supply chain snarls, causing low inventory levels and skyrocketing prices amid strong consumer demand.

  • Brazil’s Extreme Weather Is Flooding Mines, Drying Up Crops

    (Bloomberg) -- Weather extremes in commodity powerhouse Brazil are reverberating through global markets, pushing up prices for everything from soybeans to metals.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorRepeat Booster Shots Spur European Warning on Immune-System RisksEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluStocks Halt Five-Day Rout After Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lo

  • Why Beyond Meat Stock Shot 4% Higher Today

    The company's shares rose past the 4% mark, more than quadruple the percentage gain of the S&P 500 index. Still, competition in the alt-meat segment is fierce, and Beyond Meat is habitually unprofitable.

  • Singapore’s Wary Crypto Embrace Leaves Top Mogul in the Cold

    (Bloomberg) -- Binance Holdings Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Changpeng Zhao was putting on a brave face.Most Read from BloombergRepeat Booster Shots Spur European Warning on Immune-System RisksCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluStocks Halt Five-Day Rout After Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateAn affiliate of the world’s largest cryptocurrenc

  • First Mover Asia: Bitcoin, Altcoins Climb Following Fed Reserve Chief's Inflation Reassurances

    The head of the U.S. Central Bank, Jerome Powell, told the Senate Banking Committee that the Fed would continue its tactics to combat rising inflation.

  • Albertsons Sinks as Cost Pressures Dim Shine of Sales Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Albertsons Cos. fell the most in a month as higher labor and logistics costs complicate the grocer’s effort to cash in on rising revenue. Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorRepeat Booster Shots Spur European Warning on Immune-System RisksEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluStocks Halt Five-Day Rout After Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest Rate

  • Eric Trump Burned After Clueless Rant About His Father And The Constitution

    The son of the former president isn't happy about the New York attorney general's investigation into the family business.

  • Trump, his sister and estate of his late brother ask judge to dismiss lawsuit by Mary Trump

    Former President Donald Trump, his sister Maryanne Trump Barry and the estate of his late brother Robert Trump tried on Tuesday to convince a New York judge to dismiss a lawsuit by Mary Trump that accused her family of swindling her out of at least $10 million. Attorneys for the Trump siblings argued Mary Trump's claims are time-barred by a six-year statute of limitations and prohibited by legal releases she signed in 2001 when the family settled the estate of Fred Trump Sr., the former president's father. The Trumps also argued Mary Trump possessed "boxes and boxes of information" about the estate settlement that should have given rise to any claims at the time.

  • California loses $200 million a year to recycling fraud, 5 or 10 cents at a time

    The program needs to be overhauled, Thomas Elias writes, because there's no way to even say how much criminals are scamming.

  • 'Let's stick with the facts': A federal judge rebuked Trump's lawyer's claim that he urged his supporters to be peaceful on January 6

    Judge Amit Mehta said there was no doubt there were "threats" and "intimidation" on January 6 and added that he wasn't "interested" in "whataboutism."

  • Senate committee passes FPL priority bill to restrict rooftop solar on bipartisan vote

    In a signal to Florida Power & Light that legislators are committed to pursuing its top priority, a Florida Senate committee gave bipartisan approval Tuesday to a bill intended to restrict the expansion of rooftop solar in Florida.

  • House GOP candidate calls for Texas-wide ban on Chinese students

    A Texas Republican candidate for the House of Representatives has ignited controversy after calling for a ban on Chinese students from universities in the state. “Chinese students should be BANNED from attending all Texas universities,” Shelley Luther originally wrote in a since-revised tweet. In subsequent tweets, Luther went on to say the state’s taxpayers “should not be subsidizing the next generation of CCP [Chinese Communist Party] leaders” and that it is “common sense” that CCP members “should not have access to our schools.”

  • Manchin’s Coal Corruption Is So Much Worse Than You Knew

    The senator from West Virginia is bought and paid for by Big Coal. With his help the dying industry is pulling one final heist — and the entire planet may pay the price

  • Supreme Court denies appeal of regretful Islamic State bride

    The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to hear the appeal of a woman who left home in Alabama to join the Islamic State terror group, but then decided she wanted to return to the United States. The justices declined without comment on Monday to consider the appeal of Hoda Muthana, who was born in New Jersey in October 1994 to a diplomat from Yemen and grew up in Alabama near Birmingham. Muthana left the U.S. to join the Islamic State in 2014, apparently after becoming radicalized online.

  • Furious Fauci Tears Into Rand Paul for Inciting Threats on His Life

    Greg Nash/Pool via GettyDr. Anthony Fauci slammed Sen. Rand Paul on Tuesday for encouraging threats on his life by mounting vociferous public attacks “with not a shred of evidence,” telling the Kentucky Republican that he was “incorrect in almost everything you say.”Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was testifying at a hearing held by the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor & Pensions, when Paul, an ophthalmologist by training, used his al

  • Dr. Fauci calls Kansas Senator Roger Marshall a ‘moron’ after tense exchange

    Fauci, a senior adviser to President Biden on the pandemic, has long been a target of conservatives.

  • Eric Trump says the Trump Organization has 'assembled the best legal, ethical minds' to thwart the NY attorney general's '3rd-rate' investigation

    "This is what you'd expect from Russia," Trump told Fox News' Sean Hannity. "This is what you'd expect from Venezuela. This is third-rate stuff."

  • Nebraska announces $500M plan to claim water from Colorado

    Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announced a $500 million plan Monday to divert water out of Colorado under a 99-year-old compact between the states that allows Nebraska to seize access to Colorado land along the South Platte River and build canals. Ricketts said Nebraska would invoke its rights under the South Platte River Compact amid concerns that Colorado's plans for the river could reduce water flows into his state by as much as 90%, taking a potentially huge toll on Nebraska's agricultural and power industries and likely affecting water supplies in the state's two largest cities, Omaha and Lincoln.

  • Supreme Court clears way for liberal group to depose Assembly Speaker Robin Vos

    In a little over 24 hours, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos lost before three courts.