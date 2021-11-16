Deer breaks into Michigan church on 1st day of hunting season

Associated Press

Alabama jumped Cincinnati to No. 2 behind Georgia in The Associated Press college football poll on Sunday and Oklahoma dropped eight spots to No. 12 after losing for the first time this season. Georgia is a unanimous No. 1 in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank for the sixth consecutive week and the Southeastern Conference has the top two teams in the poll for the sixth time this season. Alabama and Georgia were flip-flopped at Nos.