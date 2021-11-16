Deer breaks into Michigan church on 1st day of hunting season
Deer breaks into Michigan church on 1st day of hunting season. Video courtesy of Storyful
Deer breaks into Michigan church on 1st day of hunting season. Video courtesy of Storyful
And he was telling no lies.
A fan-favorite Revlon hair tool, a wow-worthy portable speaker and a GPS tracker for your dog — the best gifts are on sale now!
James Whitfield resigned from his role as principal of a Texas high school after the backlash in July led to him being placed on paid leave.
Alabama jumped Cincinnati to No. 2 behind Georgia in The Associated Press college football poll on Sunday and Oklahoma dropped eight spots to No. 12 after losing for the first time this season. Georgia is a unanimous No. 1 in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank for the sixth consecutive week and the Southeastern Conference has the top two teams in the poll for the sixth time this season. Alabama and Georgia were flip-flopped at Nos.
The artist has signed the rocks and dated them.
“We lost the best of all of us,” the teacher’s mother said.
The body of Seattle's deputy fire chief was found in the mountains Sunday, 12 days after he disappeared in Eastern Washington, officials said.
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is gaining a lot of fans in his rookie season, including a few from rival teams across the NFL.
This is something you likely have never seen in a football game.
Panthers quarterback Cam Newton will square off against one of his former head coaches in Week 11 when Washington takes on Carolina. But the head coach who let Newton go at the start of the 2021 season is also happy to see the quarterback have success. During his Monday morning interview on the Greg Hill [more]
Although there have been instances where housing, bonds, oil, and other commodities have outperformed equities in the short-term, no other investment vehicles have produced a higher average annual return than stocks. You might be wondering how any investment gains nearly 8 billion percent in a little over 11 years.
The rookie QB looked great in the Patriots blowout win.
The Tottenham striker’s four-goal haul in San Marino lifted him to joint third, alongside Gary Lineker on 48, in England’s all-time scoring list.
The injured animal was captured and euthanized.
The Big Holiday Food Fight – the holiday-themed cooking competition -- hosted by Kym Whitley premieres on OWN! She joined us with more!
How you can find the UNC basketball game against College of Charleston on Tuesday depends on how you watch games. Here are your best options.
Two of the sport's best trash talkers, Chael Sonnen and Conor McGregor, went at it Monday night.
Washington scored a late touchown on a fourth down that gave the home team a 10-point lead over the Buccaneers. When the time came to go for one or two, coach Ron Rivera opted to go for zero. “Well, if they block [the one-point attempt] and return it, then it’s a one-score game,” Rivera told [more]
The Cincinnati Reds' Jonathan India received 29 of 30 first-place votes to earn the National League Rookie of the Year Award on Monday night.
Week 13 of the USA TODAY Sports Super 25 high school football rankings.