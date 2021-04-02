A deer crashed through the windshield of a school bus in Virginia and landed on a student, video shows

Jordan Culver, USA TODAY
·2 min read

A Virginia high school student got a rude awakening on his way to school, courtesy of a deer having a rough morning of its own.

The student was surprised to find a shocked deer had busted through the front windshield of the bus he was riding in — an incident that was captured on video.

"What a way to start the morning!" Powhatan County in Virginia posted to Facebook, along with video of the incident. "Kudos to this bus driver for remaining calm and keeping our kids safe."

The wild scene happened on a school bus on its way to Powhatan High School, WTVR-TV in Virginia reported. Video shows the deer crash through the windshield and land on an apparently sleeping student, identified by the TV station as 15-year-old Brendan Martin.

The deer scampers around a bit while the bus driver slows down. The bus driver then opens the door and the deer escapes.

“I was really confused because I was trying to sleep and I woke up to something on my back," Martin told WTVR-TV. "I realized it was a deer and was just very confused because I’d never seen a deer actually jump through a windshield and then land."

No one was injured in the incident, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.

Brian Bartlett, interim director of transportation for Powhatan County Public Schools, speaking to the Times-Dispatch, commended the bus driver for keeping the students on the bus safe.

“He did very well. He was able to get the bus off to the side of the road safely, turned the four ways on while the bus was moving, and did all of this while the deer was still in the floor of the bus kicking all around,” Bartlett told the newspaper.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Deer crashes through school bus windshield, lands on student in video

