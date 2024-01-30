Deer crashes through home’s front window, stays for full day before homeowner returns

After a woman was away from her home for 24 hours, she returned to find an unwanted guest in her kitchen.

The guest had made itself at home while Courtney Hawk was away from her Spring, Texas, residence from Saturday, Jan. 27, to Sunday, Jan. 28.

When Hawk and the intruder locked eyes, they both panicked, and the trespasser quickly scurried toward the opposite direction, video shows.

“I can’t even begin to explain the shock like ... am I ACTUALLY seeing a deer in my kitchen?” Hawk said of the four-legged guest. “What do I do? Who do I even call?”

The scared deer crashed into the home through a front window Saturday, Hawk later learned. It left a bloody trail as it roamed the Houston-area home.

Hawk said in a Facebook post the deer was in her home for nearly a full day.

“He just made himself an entrance. He ‘Kool-Aid manned’ right through my front window,” Hawk told KTRK.

She called authorities, and a Harris County constable arrived to help bring the deer outside. But the deer said “finders keepers,” according to Hawk, and ran into her bedroom.

The constable locked the deer in the bedroom as he awaited backup, according to the homeowner.

“About an hour later the sheriff’s office livestock officer comes out with a tranquilizer rifle and waits for her shot,” Hawk said in her Facebook post. “At this point I considered drafting a sublease agreement because he didn’t seem to want to leave.”

Authorities managed to sedate the deer, then carry it outside by its legs, a photo from the constable’s office shows.

Now comes the cleanup for Hawk, who shared images of the mess the deer left behind.

“All things considered, I think the damage could have been worse,” she told KTRK.