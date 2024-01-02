Deer crashes through windshield, killing 23-year-old, MS family says. ‘Lost my heart’

A Mississippi woman with a “contagious laugh” and “sweet sweet smile” died after a car she was in collided with a deer, a family member said.

The deer smashed through the windshield of a Nissan Maxima traveling on U.S. Route 61 in Claiborne County on Jan. 2 at about 5:20 a.m., according to a Mississippi Highway Patrol news release. Amanda Taylor, 23, from Jackson, was killed in the wreck, state troopers said.

Before crashing through the windshield, the deer was hit by a Chevrolet Cavalier, according to state troopers.

The two drivers involved in the crash were not injured, state troopers said.

When Taylor died, her younger sister, Alexis Juliana Taylor, wrote on Facebook that she couldn’t believe she had to write a tribute post for her.

“I lost my heart on this day,” Alexis wrote.

She recalled how much she wanted to grow up to be like her sister, saying Amanda kept her on a “straight path” and “most definitely was loved by EVERY single person.” Amanda’s “contagious laugh” and “sweet sweet smile” were just a few of the things Alexis said she would miss.

“(You’re) forever on my mind in my heart and in my soul, my soul cries out to you forever i love you,” Alexis said.

Kaylin Jackson, wrote on Facebook that she was shocked to hear the news of her friend’s death after they just celebrated the 23-year-old’s birthday about a week prior. Taylor was always “so genuine and down to earth,” Jackson said.

“You lit up any room you walked in,” Jackson wrote. “I’m going to miss our long convos, heartfelt hugs and no matter what you always told me you loved me.”

Matthew Alford, who wrote on Facebook that he knew Taylor through training her at Target, said he realized from the first day he met her that they would become friends. He posted photos and videos of them hanging out and eating together, which he said he would miss.

“Thank you for all the laughs, encouragement, & being an awesome friend & welcoming me into the family,” Alford wrote. “Your smile could light up a room.”

Claiborne County is about 60 miles southwest of Jackson.

