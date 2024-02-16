Deer dashes through yard and gets tangled in dog run cable, photos show. See it freed

A deer running through someone’s yard isn’t anything new. However, this time, one big buck hit some really bad luck.

On what was likely a normal run through a person’s yard in Durango, Colorado, the giant animal suddenly couldn’t run any further. He got caught on something — his antlers ensnared in dog run cable, photos show.

He tried to shake it free, but it was like a steel bird’s nest affixed to his mighty antlers. Colorado Parks and Wildlife got a report of the wild scene in the yard, and a team rushed over.

However, with an animal like this, there are certain safety precautions officers must follow.

“To get close to the deer to free it from the entanglement, (the officer) first had to dart the deer and tranquilize it,” the organization wrote in a Feb. 15 post on X, formerly Twitter, recounting the experience.

In the video the agency shared, the scene unfolds.

We got a report of this buck with its antlers tangled in the steel cable of the dog run, and Officer Clancy quickly responded. To get close to the deer to free it from the entanglement, he first had to dart the deer and tranquilize it. The reporting party shared this video. pic.twitter.com/mFvaQGNeUC — CPW SW Region (@CPW_SW) February 15, 2024

Once the tranquilizer kicked in, the deer laid down and the officers were able to approach him. They got to work detangling his antlers. And before too long, the buck was free.

To wake him up, officers had to give him a reversal drug. The officers watched as the deer regained consciousness and walked away.

In its post, the organization reminds people to be careful of hazards in their yards.

“Sadly, not all of these situations have a happy ending,” wildlife officials said. “Living in areas with a high abundance of antlered wildlife, it is important to regularly assess your property for potential tangle hazards these animals could get caught in.”

