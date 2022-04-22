Deer don't wear glasses; people at the top have to be accountable: Your letters

Ravnsborg knew he hit a person

As bad as I feel about Mr. Joe Boever's death, it makes me wonder how Mr. Jason Ravnsborg can always have a smile on his face when on TV. He should have tears in his eyes.

How can his mind be good enough to do the job as attorney general? His job can't take much clear thinking.

I wonder how Mr. Boever really got into the ditch and how long he was laying there before his heart stopped.

Mr. Ravnsborg must have known he hit a person with glasses in the front seat of his car. Deer don't wear them. I know that for sure.

How could Mr. Ravnsborg plead no contest to the charges? Was it ever thought of to do a lie-detector test, or don't all the law and authorities want to know what really happened? Our tax money might as well pay for that instead of hiring more attorneys from out of state.

The newspaper showed tracks across the line on the wrong side of the road. How about that? And he is the attorney general. He was not drug and alcohol tested until the next day. I'm sure he knows ways to handle that and test clean.

The news should be talking about murder charges instead of impeachment. Tell us why he hasn't been barred from being attorney general. How could his mind be on the job, not on killing somebody?

Mr. Bill Janklow was put behind bars right away, tested and paid a fine.

As attorney general, I'm sure when you have an accident, you should always call an ambulance and law enforcement, not leave the person in the ditch for dead. Mr. Ravnsborg knew he didn't hit a deer.

We should pray for Mr. Boever and his family every day.

Zelda Klebsch, Redfield

People at the top have to be accountable

The job of the attorney general is to prosecute the suspects that the police arrest. If the attorney general did not prosecute, the work of the police would become invalid.

About 15 years ago, I noticed on the news in South Dakota that some teenagers were throwing rocks down from an overpass into traffic on a freeway. One rock about the size of a brick passed through a windshield and killed a passenger in the car. The hole in the windshield was the same size as the rock. That is because the modern safety glass does not get a hole in it unless something that size passes through the windshield.

Story continues

When the hole in Jason Ravnsborg's windshield is just large enough for a torso to pass through it, then it becomes necessary for Jason to have removed Joe Boever’s body from his front seat before he called the police.

The only way that Ravnsborg could intimidate that many cops is if he threatened them to not prosecute their cases. Remember that early on, the police groups were for Ravnsborg to resign.

Anyone in law enforcement or the court system who tampers with evidence is not fit to be working for justice.

Ravnsborg himself says that how this case works out could affect how the law works in the future. If he gets by with it, it means that a precedent will be in place to subvert justice if you have a high enough position. When I was an impressionable teenager, I saw Richard Nixon have to resign as president. It impressed upon my generation that the people at the top have to be accountable. Changing the paradigm so the people at the top are not accountable is not a good thing for the next generation.

Roger L. Elgersma, Pipestone, Minn.

This article originally appeared on Watertown Public Opinion: Letters to the editor about South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg