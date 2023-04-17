Deer escapes mountain lion attack in Southern California

Associated Press

Student workers across California State University campuses filed Monday with the state to form a union, saying it would help them advocate for better pay and working conditions. “With a union, we’ll be able to hold the university accountable for how it treats students,” said Grayce Honsa, a student and resident adviser at San Diego State University. The students looking to unionize serve as residential advisers, run mentorship programs, manage student radio stations and perform other jobs across the system's 23 campuses.