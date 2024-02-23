Deer gets head trapped in jar for days — until officials step in. ‘Poor little dope’

When a deer in Vermillion County, Indiana, found itself in a weird — and harmful — conundrum, its saviors came in the form of law enforcement.

On Feb. 10, state Trooper Ted Robertson was alerted about a deer with a plastic jar stuck on its head, but when he attempted to rescue the animal, the deer wasn’t having it.

“The deer was near CR 800 N and Flat Iron Road in northern Vermillion County,” a Facebook post from the Vermillion County Indiana sheriff read. “Trooper Robertson attempted to catch the deer but unfortunately it got away from him. The next afternoon Trooper Robertson and deputies attempted to locate the deer and could not find it.”

It took 12 days for the animal to pop back up on officials’ radar.

“Early this morning Vermillion County Deputy Chad Akers was doing his daily rural patrols when he located the deer in the same area it was observed on the 10th. The deer had busted the bottom of the container allowing it to eat and drink.”

This time around, there was more help to catch the deer and free it.

“Trooper Robertson, ICO Luke Tincher and Deputy Akers were able to work together to corner the deer and safely remove the container from its head. Way to go guys, awesome job.”

People were overjoyed that the animal was finally set free, but were slightly amused by the photos posted of the creature trying to go about its day as usual.

“Poor thing, glad this has a happy ending,” one person posted in the comment section of Facebook.

“Very awesome job! Now we need people to stop littering,” another pointed out.

“Awesome job guys! Thank you Ted-Amber Robertson for being so relentless, I’m sure the deer appreciates it,” someone said.

“Thank you for serving all the inhabitants of the area. Such a good outcome to the story,” one person expressed.

“Aww, it looks like a sad astronaut deer. I’m glad it was taken care of,” someone wrote under the photo of the deer.

“Daw poor little dope,” another noted under the same photo.

Vermillion County is about 105 miles west of Indianapolis.

