Deer gores woman as she steps out front door of her Colorado home, officials say

A buck deer gored a 67-year-old woman as she was walking out of her front door in Colorado, wildlife officials said.

The attack happened Saturday, Dec. 16, at a home in Silver Cliff, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife said in a news release.

After the attack, the woman rushed back into her home and called her husband for help, officials said. The small buck mule deer had pierced her left leg and left her right leg bruised.

She was taken to a hospital in Pueblo, about 55 miles northeast, for her injuries, officials said.

This photo taken at a hospital shows the puncture wound from the deer.

Two young bucks were then “seen sparring in the yard,” which is common during mating season, officials said.

A wildlife officer went to the home looking for the buck but said they couldn’t find the animal. However, they did find a bird feeder in the yard.

Because the attack happened close to a home, wildlife manager Mike Brown said he was concerned the deer was being fed.

“I believe this is a good example of what happens when deer lose their natural fear of humans,” Brown said in the release. “They become aggressive and dangerous.”

Wildlife officials said the deer will be euthanized if it is found. The young deer had two spikes on each antler, officials said.

Silver Cliff is 75 miles southwest of Colorado Springs.

This photo shows the woman’s leg after she was gored by a deer’s antlers.

Bison side-eyes worker as they leave dorm, video shows. See the moment in Yellowstone

Deer wearing collar and marked ‘pet’ raises eyebrows in Missouri. ‘Unbelievable!!’

Beloved bar owner drowns in Idaho lake, friends say. ‘Kind man with a great smile’