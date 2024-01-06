Deer Lake Flyers 4-H Club donates turkeys to Bemidji Community Food Shelf

Jan. 6—The Deer Lake Flyers 4-H Club recently donated 26 turkeys to the Bemidji Community Food Shelf.

As part of its annual service project, the club applied for a Food Partner Challenge grant through the state 4-H program and received $500 to purchase turkeys for the Bemidji Community Food Shelf at Thanksgiving time, a release said.

The award program funds 4-H clubs and county/tribal 4-H programs to partner with a local food shelf or nutrition organization to organize a healthy food or essential supply donation or drive in their community.

"We found out that we are the only donors who provide turkeys, so the fact that we could donate more this year than past years was great," Club Leader Shelly Gilbertson said in the release.

Beltrami County currently has 11 4-H community clubs, and all of them regularly participate in community service learning projects. To join 4-H, visit

extension.umn.edu/minnesota-4-h

or call the Beltrami County Extension office at

(218) 444-5722.