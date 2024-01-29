Deer Park resident loses thousands after scammers claim relative needs bail

A Deer Park resident was swindled out of thousands of dollars by "professional" scammers who claimed the victim's granddaughter was arrested after a car crash and needed bail money, police said.

The theft happened on the afternoon of Jan. 23 when the scammers met the victim at their home to collect the cash, officials with the Deer Park Police Department said in a Monday afternoon Facebook post.

The scammers were posing as local bail bondsmen and left with the cash in two vehicles, which were last seen eastbound on Webster Avenue toward a dead end, police said.

The only description police have is that one of the vehicles was white, officials said, adding they're trying to gather more home surveillance footage to better identify the suspects' vehicles.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Deer Park Police Department at 513-791-8056.

"The scam is not new, the victim generally gets a call from someone either claiming to be a relative or claiming to be an attorney representing a relative," reads the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada's website. "The relative is in jail, and they ask for the victim to wire bail money."

Scammers will also send texts and emails to the victim and sometimes one person will call claiming to be the victim's relative, followed by another caller claiming to be a lawyer.

Scams can be reported online to the Ohio Attorney General's Office.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Bail scam: Deer Park resident loses thousands in 'professional' scam