Deer runs onto road and a driver is killed, South Carolina Highway Patrol says

A person was killed when the motorcycle he was driving collided with a deer on a South Carolina road, officials said.

The crash happened Tuesday at about 4 a.m. in Spartanburg County, according to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified 49-year-old Pacolet resident Alberry Fleming Jr. as the motorcycle rider who died, WHNS reported. Fleming was nicknamed “Corky,” according to an obituary.

Fleming was driving a 2008 Honda west on Hammett Grove Road, and near the intersection with Hill Road a deer ran into the road and collided with the motorcycle, Ridgeway said.

The motorcycle spilled onto the road and Fleming died at the scene, according to Ridgeway.

No other injuries were reported.

The coroner’s office said Fleming was not wearing a helmet, WYFF reported.

There was no word if the deer died, and the crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.

Through Jan. 15, 26 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2024, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 999 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least two people have died in Spartanburg County crashes in 2024, according to DPS data. There were 80 deaths reported in the county in 2023, DPS reported.