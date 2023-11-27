Deer season starts off with a bang; hundreds turn to local processor for service

Nov. 27—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Three days into rifle season, Thomas Smoked Meats in Benscreek has already had several hundred deer dropped off by local hunters.

"It's going good," business owner Adam Thomas said. "We had a busy Saturday."

Wanda Jerin, Thomas' manager, said there were roughly 350 deer dropped off on Saturday, 150 on Sunday and the owner added that for the year they've received 1,200 deer — that includes archery.

Thomas expects roughly 2,300 deer through his facility at 305 Fernwood Drive by the end of the season in the next few weeks.

The state Game Commission is reporting an increase in the deer population that should offer a fruitful harvest for hunters across the commonwealth.

Bob Nagy, of Portage, who bagged his doe at 8:30 a.m. Monday, was one of several to drop his harvest at Thomas' on Monday morning.

"They have good stuff," he said of business, adding that the he is a return customer.

Nagy said Thomas' provides good quality meat, which is why he uses the business for his butchering needs.

"We really try to do the best job we can for our customers," Thomas said.

He also noted that quality of their products is the No. 1 concern for him and his staff.

The business offers a range of products, from bologna and sausage to jerky, steaks, meatloaf, bacon and much more.

Nagy said he plans to continue making trips to the woods through the rest of the season — which ends Dec. 9 — to get a buck and return with it to Thomas'.

Although business is good, it can be overwhelming.

Thomas said having buck and doe rifle seasons running simultaneously has put a tremendous amount of stress on processors to keep up.

Additionally, he pointed out the decrease of local butchers also puts a strain on those who are still operating.

Hunters travel from an hour away in every direction to have their deer processed in Johnstown because of that, Thomas said.

On Monday his staff was working hard to cut, trim and sort the meat already dropped off with a steady flow of hunters leaving more deer for processing.

Travis Graffius, a Johnstown native now living in Florida and first-time customer at Thomas Smoked Meats, dropped off his buck with hopes of a good return.

He said he used to go to another local business but since they closed he decided to give Thomas a try.

Typically, it takes one to two weeks for a deer to be butchered.

Thomas Smoked Meats is in its 25th year serving the community with loyal customers returning every year.

The business often sees vehicles backed up down the driveway waiting to drop off their harvest.