Deer smashes way into Barnstead school, leaves antler behind

Nov. 29—A deer left an antler in a classroom after smashing its way into a Barnstead elementary school over the weekend, police said.

A resident called Barnstead police Sunday afternoon to report they noticed the front door of Barnstead Elementary School had been smashed.

When police arrived, they found the suspect — identified as a 10-point buck — still inside, in the lobby of the school.

Firefighters and police attempted to contain the buck, but as they entered the building the deer slammed through a second window and took off running down Maple Street.

Barnstead police had fun with the encounter, joking on Facebook that as the deer ran away a voice could be heard yelling "On Dancer."

The buck left behind a portion of an antler.

According to Barnstead police, a similar incident happened the same day in Goffstown when a buck entered an auto repair shop.

"Barnstead police will be working with the Goffstown police and other law enforcement agencies to try to match hoof prints, surveillance and booking photos to see if this is the same suspect from the Goffstown burglary or another member of this organized crime group," Barnstead police posted on Facebook. "We will keep the public posted as new information comes in."