Firefighters in Minnesota came to the rescue of a deer that was stranded on a frozen lake on Monday, November 27, local media said.

The deer was found at Pike Lake, in the Minneapolis suburb of Prior Lake, and firefighters crawled onto the ice to help it.

Footage released by the City of Prior Lake shows the rescue, as the deer is pushed to shore. Credit: City of Prior Lake via Storyful

