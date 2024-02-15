Deere announces lower first quarter profit but beats estimates

Logo of the US agricultural machinery company John Deere. US agricultural equipment maker Deere released earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat estimates. Stefan Sauer/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

US agricultural equipment maker Deere released earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.75 billion, or $6.23 per share. This compares with $1.96 billion, or $6.55 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.21 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.6% to $12.19 billion from $12.65 billion last year.