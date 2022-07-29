Deere & Co mower production to move from Iowa to Mexico plant

FILE PHOTO: The leaping deer trademark logo is seen on John Deere equipment at a dealership in Taylor, Texas
·1 min read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - U.S. farm equipment maker Deere & Co will be moving production of mower conditioners, which are tractor attachments with rolling discs to cut and crush hay, from a factory in Ottumwa, Iowa, to an existing plant in Mexico over the next 18 months, the company said.

The company told Reuters late on Thursday the number of employees impacted by the move from the Iowa plant would depend on several factors, but that around 80 worked on the mower-conditioner production line with support from 10 salaried employees.

The plant in the northern Mexican city of Monterrey already makes "hay and forage" attachments, according to a John Deere spokesman, and the move was motivated by the desire to make all of the equipment in that category in the same place.

Deere & Co is also "forming a team to develop and propose plans to revitalize the Ottumwa Works operations for the future," spokesman Dan Bernick said in a statement.

In June, the agriculture equipment maker said it would move cab production from Waterloo, Iowa, to another Mexican plant.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry in Mexico City; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Recommended Stories

  • Is Trending Stock Deere & Company (DE) a Buy Now?

    Deere (DE) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • US Poised to Deliver Bumper Wheat Crop the World Badly Needs

    (Bloomberg) -- The US is poised to deliver a bumper spring wheat crop in the upcoming weeks, which if realized could help relieve global shortfalls caused by turmoil in the Black Sea.Most Read from BloombergThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekAlito Decries 'Hostility to Religion' in First Public Remarks Since Abortion Decision Rockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Tensions IntensifyUS Economy S

  • El-Erian, Crescenzi Paint Picture of Investors Betting on Fed

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are in a gambling mood when it comes to the Federal Reserve.Most Read from BloombergThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekAlito Decries 'Hostility to Religion' in First Public Remarks Since Abortion Decision Rockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Tensions IntensifyUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsThat’s the conclusion one could reach after li

  • Philippines lawmaker submits bill to make ‘ghosting’ a punishable criminal offense

    Filipino lawmaker Arnolfo Teves Jr. proposed that the act of “ghosting” be declared a punishable emotional offense. Teves, the Negros Oriental 3rd District representative and a member of the Nationalist People’s Coalition, argued that “ghosting is a form of spite that develops feelings of rejection and neglect,” making it an act of emotional cruelty. Ghosting is the act of cutting all forms of communication with an individual, usually a romantic partner, without warning or explanation.

  • Southwest Posts Record Revenue. The Stock Falls on Rising Costs and Guidance.

    Southwest Airlines handily beat earnings expectations and posted record quarterly revenue, but the stock lost ground Thursday after the air carrier’s mixed guidance. For the second quarter, Southwest (ticker: LUV) reported adjusted earnings of $1.30 a share on a record $6.7 billion in sales. Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting earnings per share of $1.17 and $6.69 billion in revenue.

  • Police arrest suspected gang members after gun, drugs found during Merced traffic stop

    Police said one of the vehicle’s occupants was on probation.

  • Dan Campbell: If second-year players don't improve, Detroit Lions are 'in trouble'

    The Detroit Lions are counting on Alim McNeill and Levi Onwuzurike to be key players on their defensive line this fall

  • Lawyers say church caused suffering for Abe's alleged killer

    A group of lawyers said Friday that the alleged assassin of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was one of many victims of the Unification Church, which has long cultivated ties with high-level Japanese politicians. The church, founded in South Korea in the 1950s, has become a focus of intense attention in Japan because the suspect in Abe's shooting, Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, told investigators that he was motivated by Abe's supposed links to the Unification Church, which he said his mother had made massive donations to, bankrupting the family and destroying his life. Abe was killed on July 8 with a handmade gun as the former leader gave a speech ahead of national elections.

  • Mulling an EV? A first-ever $4,000 tax incentive for used electric vehicles is part of Manchin’s compromise

    With Sen. Manchin's climate-spending and tax-incentive compromise, here's what Tesla, Ford and other buyers of new and pre-owned electric vehicles need to know.

  • As Restaurant Prices Rise, Fast Food Chains See Lower-Income Consumers Pinching Pennies

    In the face of skyrocketing food prices, many consumers are rethinking their restaurant spending. Lower-income diners especially are forced to make more value-motivated choices rather than splurging on more exciting restaurant experiences. Take, for instance, quick-service restaurant (QSR) giant McDonald’s, which has almost 40,000 locations across more than 100 countries. On a call with analysts […]

  • Temperatures could hit triple digits again in Pacific Northwest

    Heat wave duration records could be broken in the Pacific Northwest as near-triple-digit temperatures are forecast to extend into the weekend.

  • Oil prices surge $4/bbl as chances of OPEC+ supply boost dim

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices jumped more than $4 a barrel on Friday as attention turned to next week's OPEC+ meeting and dimming expectations that the producer group will boost supply. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $4.85, or 5%, to $101.27 a barrel. Stronger stock markets supported oil on Friday, as did a weaker dollar, which makes oil cheaper for buyers with other currencies.

  • In rural Ohio, the energy transition runs into a ditch

    Mark Schein sings from the back row, aware that many of the people in the other pews view him as their enemy. Mark is a retired farmer, a parent, a grandparent and part of a family that has attended this church, Williamsport United Methodist, since its construction in 1900.

  • Whitmer tells UAW crowd: Workers won't get shortchanged on my watch

    Gov. Gretchen Whitmer also emphasized that worker rights, voting rights and women's rights are on the ballot this year.

  • Chile's Codelco posts 35% drop in H1 pre-tax profit, production falls

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Leading copper producer Codelco reported on Friday a 35% drop in pre-tax profit to $2.4 billion for the first half of 2022, dragged down by lower production and higher costs. The operation was "affected by a lower grade of ore in the Ministro Hales mine, along with lower processing rates and copper recovery in the Chuquicamata and El Teniente divisions," the firm said in a statement. The company's revenues from copper sales fell 4.4% in the period compared to last year, with the price of copper seeing its biggest weekly fall in over 12 months in June.

  • Plastic waste is such a big issue, Estée Lauder is looking to space for help

    The International Space Station has awarded access to its orbiting lab for rethinking carbon and plastics, and beauty brand Estée Lauder is backing the effort.

  • Podcast: The drought, this time in northern Mexico

    Monterrey is the financial capital of northern Mexico — and it currently finds itself in a historic drought. Sound familiar?

  • 5 kitchen products you'll wish you would have bought sooner

    Make your time in the kitchen more efficient and enjoyable with these nifty kitchen gadgets that will make you wonder how you ever survived without them.

  • China targets $148 billion in financing for cash-strapped developers - FT

    China will help property developers by issuing 1 trillion yuan ($148.2 billion) in loans for stalled developments, the Financial Times said on Thursday, as Beijing tries to revive the debt-stricken sector and relieve pressure on the economy. Once a key pillar of growth, China's property sector has been lurching from one crisis to another for the past year. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) will initially issue about 200 billion yuan of low-interest loans, charging about 1.75% a year, to state commercial banks, the FT said, citing people involved in the discussions.

  • Major Tesla Rival Rivian Makes Tough Choices

    A production increase at Rivian, a young manufacturer of EVs, coincides with an uncertain economic situation.