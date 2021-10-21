Deere gets temporary injunction limiting striking worker picket line -Iowa court

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack visits striking members of the UAW in Ankeny
·1 min read

(Reuters) - An Iowa judge has granted Deere & Co, the world's largest farm equipment maker, a temporary injunction against striking union members who trespass on the company's Davenport Works facility or block its entrance and exits.

The union workers' activities were "unwarranted, impermissible and unlawful," Marlita Grave, Chief District Judge of Iowa's Seventh Judicial District wrote in a Wednesday order.

While the injunction does not entirely forbid the strike, the judge limited the number of picketers to no more than four at each gate of the facility.

When asked for a comment, Brian Rothenberg, a spokesman for the UAW union that represents the workers, said the union does not discuss ongoing legal matters.

Deere in a statement said the injunction was put in place to provide safe entry and exit to the facility.

"Deere & Company was granted (the order) to maintain a safe environment for all our employees and contractors – including those reporting to work and those exercising their right to strike," the company said in a statement.

The ruling is the latest step in a fight over pay, benefits and better working conditions, with Deere employees joining thousands of other U.S. workers who have gone on strike in recent months.

It also comes in the middle of the U.S. corn and soybean harvest season, at a time when farmers are struggling to find parts for tractors and combines.

Earlier this month, Deere and the UAW reached a six-year collective bargaining agreement after weeks of negotiation on wages and other benefits, but 90% of the union's workers voted against the deal.

(Reporting by Tina Bellon in Austin, Texas and Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Vodafone adds 7,000 software engineers to target digital services

    Vodafone said it would add nearly 7,000 software engineers to its workforce by 2025 to develop more of its own digital services across Europe and Africa. Chief Technology Officer Johan Wibergh said Vodafone was focusing on digital services to help drive revenue growth in a challenging environment for core connectivity. He said the company was building a “global software brand” to provide superfast connectivity and digital products for its customers.

  • Daily Crunch: ‘To stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech,’ Trump launches social network

    TechCrunch has all the details, along with lots of crypto-focused news, product updates from Big Tech and a cacophony of startup items. Say hello to the Trump social network: Former U.S. President Donald Trump is finally making good on the rumors that he intends to launch a media company. Indeed, the twice-impeached erstwhile reality television show host intends to build not just a social network, but also a video service and has plans to take on both Amazon and Microsoft.

  • Riz Ahmed says the way Muslims are portrayed in movies is 'messed up'

    The "Star Wars" actor criticized the 2014 movie "American Sniper."

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise, S&P 500 hits record; U.S. 10-yr yield jumps

    Global stock indexes mostly climbed and the S&P 500 posted a record closing high on Thursday, helped by gains in consumer discretionary and technology shares, while U.S. Treasury yields jumped. The S&P 500 consumer discretionary index was up 1.4%. "The market may be saying the supply-chain issues that are driving up costs are going to be transitory because markets are discounting mechanisms," pricing in what investors expect to happen in the future, said Shawn Cruz, senior market strategist at TD Ameritrade, noting a decline in Wall Street's fear gauge, the CBOE Volatility index.

  • Conor McGregor Mourns the Loss of Dog Hugo: 'My Closest Companion'

    "So heart broken to say my dog Hugo has passed away," Conor McGregor wrote on Instagram Wednesday

  • Jamaica arrests Colombian national in connection with Haitian president's murder

    PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) - Haitian authorities said on Thursday that a Colombian national, considered a suspect in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, had been arrested in Jamaica as investigations continues. The 53-year-old former businessman Moise, who took office in 2017, was shot dead at his private residence in July and his wife was wounded in the attack. Haitian authorities identified the person arrested in Jamaica as Mario Antonio Palacios.

  • Washington newscast accidentally broadcasts pornographic clip during weather report

    A news station in Washington state has exposed itself to possible fines after broadcasting a short clip of pornography during its evening news broadcast.

  • Human remains found in Florida park amid search for Gabby Petito's fiance -FBI

    (Reuters) -Partial human remains were found on Wednesday in a Florida wilderness area where authorities were searching for Brian Laundrie, the fiance of Gabby Petito, a young woman who vanished on a road trip with Laundrie, the FBI said on Wednesday. The Sarasota County Medical Examiner's Office was called on Wednesday morning to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park where the search for Laundrie was under way, a spokesperson for the office said earlier.

  • Judge limits strikers' conduct at Deere plant in Iowa

    A judge on Wednesday issued a temporary restraining order that details how picketing workers at the Deere & Co. plant in Davenport must conduct themselves. In seeking the injunction Wednesday, Deere officials alleged that striking workers had disrupted access to the Davenport Works plant and put others at risk. District Court Judge Marlita Greve ordered the union to allow only four picketers at a time near the gates of the plant.

  • California Officials Reveal How Hiking Family Mysteriously Dropped Dead

    YouTube/ABCA family of three found dead on a Northern California hiking trail in August died of heat exposure and possible dehydration, the local sheriff’s office revealed Thursday.“Heat-related deaths are extremely difficult to investigate,” Mariposa County Sheriff Jeremy Briese said at a press conference, citing an official cause of death of “hyperthermia and probably dehydration.”The bodies of John Gerrish, Ellen Chung, and their 1-year-old daughter Muji were found mid-August on the Savage Lu

  • Ayesha and Steph Curry Photographed with Their 3 Children in Sweet July Cover Sneak Peek

    PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the family’s feature in the Food issue of Ayesha’s lifestyle magazine, on stands Oct. 22

  • A 4-foot-8 Black Woman Was Accosted By Group of Boys, Minutes Later a Louisiana Deputy Was Flinging Her By Her Hair In Shocking Video; Investigation Launched

    An investigation has been launched in a New Orleans suburb after a video captured a Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy flinging a 4-foot-8 Black woman […]

  • Rude shoppers are fueling America's crippling labor shortage

    Some retail and restaurant workers say abusive customers are one of the main reasons they quit retail work. Many won't return to the industry.

  • John Deere workers are walking off the job with an economic tailwind

    The strike at John Deere is the biggest of the pandemic era, with 10,000 workers on the picket line calling for better pay and benefits. Why it matters: The walkout could deal a blow to an economy rattled by a supply chain crisis that executives don't want to see get worse — one of the economic tailwinds behind the strikers.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: "There is pressure for John Deere to move closer to where the workers are," in

  • Laundrie family lawyer says 'probability is strong' that the apparent human remains found are Brian's

    Steven Bertolino said items belonging to Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito's fiance, were found near the apparent human remains.

  • Human remains found in Florida confirmed to be those of Brian Laundrie

    The FBI confirmed Thursday that the remains are those of Gabby Petito’s 23-year-old fiancé and the only person of interest in her death.

  • Sheriff says family on California hike died of extreme heat

    A Northern California family found dead on a hiking trail near the Merced River died after they overheated and ran out of drinking water on a sunny August afternoon when temperatures reached 109 degrees Fahrenheit (43 Celsius) in the steep mountain terrain, authorities said Thursday. The deaths of Jonathan Gerrish, his wife, Ellen Chung, their 1-year-old daughter, Aurelia “Miju” Chung-Gerrish, and their dog, Oski, had baffled investigators. On Thursday, Mariposa County Sheriff Jeremy Briese said investigators concluded the family died from hyperthermia, a condition caused when a person's body temperature is dangerously high after exposure to hot, humid weather.

  • Lovelorn Arts Prof Imprisoned for Butchering Colleague With Fire Poker

    Screenshot/WWLP via YouTubeA professor at a New England liberal arts college for women, who used a fire poker, rock, and pruning shears to torture a colleague for hours, was sentenced on Wednesday to at least a decade in prison.Rie Hachiyanagi, 50, an art professor at Mount Holyoke College in western Massachusetts’ Pioneer Valley, pleaded guilty in Franklin County Superior Court on Friday to nine charges in connection with the attack on fellow professor Lauret Savoy at Savoy’s home, according to

  • A South Florida puppy-snatching turned into a wild shootout. Watch the video

    Two puppies were stolen during an armed robbery that turned into a shootout when the homeowner brought out her gun and chased after the suspects.

  • At least 4 other bodies were found during the almost 2-month search for Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie

    Authorities looking for the couple in Alabama, Wyoming, North Carolina, and Colorado have inadvertently discovered other remains.