Deere (NYSE:DE) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At US$1.05

The board of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 8th of November to US$1.05. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 1.0%.

Deere's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. Before making this announcement, Deere was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 22.1% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 18% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Deere Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2011, the dividend has gone from US$1.40 to US$4.20. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 12% per annum over that time. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Deere has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 28% per annum. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

Deere Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Deere is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Deere that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

