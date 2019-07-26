Is Deere (NYSE:DE) A Risky Investment?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Deere Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at April 2019 Deere had debt of US$44.9b, up from US$41.9b in one year. However, it also had US$3.04b in cash, and so its net debt is US$41.8b.

How Strong Is Deere's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Deere had liabilities of US$26.1b due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$34.7b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$3.04b as well as receivables valued at US$9.19b due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$48.6b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit is considerable relative to its very significant market capitalization of US$52.9b, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on Deere's use of debt. This suggests shareholders would heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

As it happens Deere has a fairly concerning net debt to EBITDA ratio of 6.9 but very strong interest coverage of 21.7. This means that unless the company has access to very cheap debt, that interest expense will likely grow in the future. If Deere can keep growing EBIT at last year's rate of 17% over the last year, then it will find its debt load easier to manage. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Deere can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Considering the last three years, Deere actually recorded a cash outflow, overall. Debt is usually more expensive, and almost always more risky in the hands of a company with negative free cash flow. Shareholders ought to hope for and improvement.