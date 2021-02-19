Deere Surges With Cashed-Up Farmers Signaling Best Year Ever

1 / 2

Deere Surges With Cashed-Up Farmers Signaling Best Year Ever

Joe Deaux and James Attwood

(Bloomberg) -- Deere & Co. lifted its earnings guidance above analyst estimates, with elevated crop prices and an improving farm economy signaling a record windfall for the biggest maker of agricultural machinery. Shares surged to an all-time high.

After a trade war and pandemic disruptions, Deere is betting that American farmers are finally ready to overhaul aging fleets as grain prices reach multiyear highs and agricultural profits soar amid a flood of government aid. Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago economist David Oppedahl called the agricultural outlook “the rosiest in years” based on a survey of bankers.

The company is in “early days in terms of seeing some of this demand pick-up,” executives said on a conference call with analysts and investors. Orders into the fourth quarter are “a good indicator of the replacement demand that we’ve been expecting.”

Net income for fiscal 2021 is forecast at $4.6 billion to $5 billion, the Moline, Illinois-based producer said in a statement Friday. That compares with the $3.6 billion to $4 billion that Deere forecast in November, and the $4.06 billion average of analysts’ estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

For the fiscal year ended in November, net income was $2.75 billion.

The manufacturer has set a high bar for performance going into 2021, with its shares jumping 55% last year, the most since 2007. Improving farm fundamentals and sentiment will help drive double-digit revenue growth at Deere in 2021, according to Bloomberg Intelligence, which also cautioned that supply-chain disruptions and rising costs remain risks.

“Our results were aided by outstanding performance across our business lineup and improving conditions in the farm and construction sectors,” Chief Executive Officer John May said in the statement.

Competitor AGCO Corp. earlier this month forecast 2021 adjusted earnings per share that beat the average analyst estimate, with the company saying it sees North American margins increasing for the year.

Deere shares rose as much as 12% to a record $335.21. The stock was up 10% at 12:44 p.m. in New York.

(Updates with company comment in fourth paragraph)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Deere Shares Are Soaring Today

    Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) jumped more than 10% on Friday morning after the agriculture and industrial equipment manufacturer reported better-than-expected quarterly results. Before markets opened today, Deere said it earned $3.87 per share in its fiscal first quarter on revenue of $9.11 billion, including equipment-operations net sales of $8 billion, easily surpassing analyst expectations for $2.16 per share in earnings on revenue of $7.21 billion. John Deere started 2021 on a strongly positive note.

  • Dow Jones Today, Stocks Jump As Deere, Caterpillar, China Stocks Climb; Copper Prices Rally

    Deere and Applied Materials jumped on earnings, while Caterpillar hoisted the Dow as stocks jumped Friday.

  • Dow Rallies As Bitcoin Jumps Above $54,000; Apple, Tesla Look To Rebound, While Applied Materials Soars On Earnings

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 100 points Friday as Bitcoin topped $54,000. Apple and Tesla stock are trying to rebound from key levels.

  • Alex Smith: “The country wasn’t ready” for Colin Kaepernick’s message

    With four full seasons out of football, there’s no way that Colin Kaepernick ever will play again. Recently, the quarterback who was supplanted by Kaepernick in San Francisco spoke out about the shunning of Kaepernick based on his peaceful protests during the national anthem. “It’s so tragic looking at it,” Washington quarterback Alex Smith told [more]

  • Disney unveils new trailer for live action film ‘Cruella’

    Yahoo Finance’s Alexandra Canal breaks down Disney’s new trailer for ‘Cruella’, and the hours spent on streaming apps in 2020.

  • Extreme weather is the culprit in the Texas power crisis, but that's not our worst problem

    The greater threat we face is the daily bombardment of cyberattacks on our nation’s critical infrastructure — most notably on the electric sector.

  • Why India’s chefs and restaurants must pay attention to the farmer protests

    It is time for chefs and restaurateurs to stand with their biggest and most important stakeholder—the farmer.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Aggressive Profit-Taking Could Erase Weather Premium

    Bullish speculators should start preparing an exit strategy because it will start to get warmer, making the spike in prices unsustainable.

  • Redfin Makes a Bold Move Into Rentals With $608 Million RentPath Deal

    The deal would give it ownership of some of the most-trafficked housing rental sites on the Internet.

  • Steven Tanger on His Job Transition and Evolving the Outlets

    He's continuing as executive chair and has passed the ceo baton on to Stephen Yalof, another veteran of the outlet business.

  • Best REIT ETFs for Q2 2021

    Real estate exchange-traded funds (ETFs) hold baskets of securities in the real estate sector, providing investors with a less expensive way to invest in the industry compared to other options. These funds often focus specifically on real estate investment trusts (REITs), which are securitized portfolios of real estate properties.

  • Dow Jones Eyes New High As Caterpillar Rallies; Travel Stocks Break Out

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average extended its gains midday, on track for a new closing high, thanks to big moves by Caterpillar and American Express.

  • Teladoc Stock Helps Fuel Big Gains In Hot Genome Play Near Buy Point

    Teladoc stock is helping power Ark Genomic Revolution well ahead of the broader market this year, after a 178% run in 2020.

  • Can Allbirds Live Up to Its $1 Billion Valuation?

    (Bloomberg) -- Allbirds Inc. has already beaten the odds in the startup world by raising a quarter of a billion dollars and turning earth-friendly wool sneakers into a legit product category. But the company behind Silicon Valley’s favorite footwear now faces another daunting challenge: impressing investors ahead of a potential initial public offering.That’s coming after its unicorn valuation took a hit last year. In September, Allbirds raised $100 million in a Series E round from large investment firms like Franklin Templeton and T. Rowe Price. According to researcher Pitchbook, the company’s valuation nudged down to an estimated $1.7 billion from $1.73 billion in January 2020. CB Insights, another data provider, shows the value plummeted to $1.14 billion, according to state filings it sourced. The company declined to provide any details on a possible IPO, valuation or performance.Allbirds is part of the boom in direct-to-consumer brands that act as maker and retailer, avoiding the low margins of selling wholesale. Investors fell in love with the business model and threw cash at the sector, ushering in a flood of companies selling everything from underwear to toothbrushes.But now, more than half a decade after that initial enthusiasm, there are questions about how big these brands can get. Growth is often driven by massive spending on marketing that isn’t sustainable. And after success, copycats quickly emerge. In one high-profile example that’s raised doubts, Casper Sleep Inc., a fast-growing mattress brand, went public a year ago and has largely struggled with its stock still below the IPO price.To prove that it can get bigger and broader, Allbirds—a brand built through its own e-commerce—will boost the physical stores it operates by 50% this year to three dozen, including its first location in Minneapolis, co-founder Joey Zwillinger said in a recent interview. The company is also coming out with items at lower prices and trying to expand its green bonafides by partnering with footwear giant Adidas AG on a sneaker that promises to have almost no carbon footprint.“That’s the goal here—not to be a niche player selling premium products to rich people who care about the environment,” Zwillinger said. “We have sustainability for the masses.”Zwillinger and co-founder Tim Brown, who share the chief executive officer role, had grand plans for Allbirds early on. In 2016, the year the first shoe debuted and gained a following among tech workers in the company’s hometown of San Francisco, they unveiled internally what the brand would look like a decade later. “It was very, very ambitious,” said board member Dan Levitan, co-founder of Maveron, an early investor. “I was like, ‘wow, if they accomplish half of this, they would have been very successful.’”Allbirds is following the playbook of other DTC brands that have broadened their audience by moving from digital marketing and e-commerce into brick-and-mortar and traditional advertising. Just last month, Allbirds started spending on television ads for the first time with a focus on reruns of sitcoms with wide appeal such as Friends and Two and a Half Men, according to iSpot.tv, a TV measurement and analytics firm. The company has so far this year spent the most on marketing in the U.S. across digital, TV and print among the 175 DTC apparel and footwear brands tracked by MediaRadar, an advertising intelligence platform.“People don’t even know about us yet,” Zwillinger said. “We have to continue to methodically build our brand, brick by brick.”Therein lies the promise of Allbirds for Levitan, who started Maveron in 1998 with Starbucks founder Howard Schultz. The firm has backed several winners in the consumer space, including EBay and Pinkberry, and he sees Allbirds on the cusp of breaking out beyond its core audience. In May, the company pushed into running, one of the largest categories of the athletic shoe market. The Tree Dasher, which retails for $125 and has a mesh upper made from eucalyptus wood pulp and a sole crafted with sugarcane, was its biggest product launch to date in terms of sales. Its apparel line now spans no-show socks to puffer jackets, displaying its ambitions to become a full-body brand. And it already has expanded outside the U.S., selling in more than 30 countries and opening stores in large markets like China and Japan.“Do I think this company has the fundamentals to be a super large, enduring consumer business?” said Levitan, whose firm first invested in Allbirds in September 2016, just six months after its first shoe hit the market. “Yes, absolutely. Is it going to be hard? Yes.”The company’s first breakthrough was making footwear deemed easy on the feet. Having a good publicist helped, too. When its Wool Runner launched the brand almost five years ago, Time magazine wrote a glowing piece titled “The World’s Most Comfortable Shoes Are Made of Super-Soft Wool.” Later, the New York Times mused about the footwear becoming a mainstay in Silicon Valley’s minimalist uniform. In 2018, the New Yorker dedicated two stories to the company, including a profile in the magazine that focused on its green ambitions.It’s that last storyline that will decide whether Allbirds becomes anything close to Gen Z’s version of Nike, which is approaching $40 billion in annual sales after more than four decades as a public company. Allbirds is a certified B Corp., meaning its board is legally bound to balance profit and purpose and publicly share an impact report on how it’s improving society or the environment. If the company has an IPO, that designation will be central to its pitch, Zwillinger says. That could make it an attractive stock for money managers on the hunt for companies in the growing sustainable investing sector.For consumers, the company’s advertising is blaring the message that it’s all about fighting climate change. One ad’s kicker is simply “reduce your carbon footprint.” Another spot proclaims “when nature wins, we all win.” That’s a far cry from the “Just Do It” tagline made famous by Nike.Weaving shoes and apparel so directly to saving the earth is a bold move. History shows that the overwhelming majority of consumers aren’t swayed by environmental concerns when it comes to fashion, according to Simeon Siegel, a retail analyst at BMO Capital Markets.“At the end of the day, people buy the footwear that makes them comfortable and makes them feel special,” Siegel said. People like to believe they are “consumer activists” on issues like climate change, but they often aren’t, he said.However, marketing can do wonders. And surveys of 20- and 30-somethings show that some want to buy products that are made sustainably, according to Matt Powell, an analyst for market researcher NPD Group. But there’s a catch.“It’s a smaller audience.” (An earlier version of this story incorrectly referred to Maveron as Maveron Capital. )For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tencent Raises $8.3 Billion With Its Biggest Ever Loan

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd., the creator of the messaging platform WeChat, has raised $8.3 billion in the biggest offshore syndicated loan in Asia for a Chinese firm since 2016.Twelve banks joined the Tencent financing deal, which initially had a $6 billion size, according to people familiar with the matter. The loan will be used for general corporate purposes, the people said, asking not to be identified as they aren’t authorized to speak publicly. Representatives for Tencent didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. IFR Asia earlier reported on the deal closing.Tencent is fast evolving beyond a social media and gaming behemoth over the past decade and has poured billions of dollars snapping up stakes in promising startups, widening its reach in areas from social media to grocery delivery. It received a 1.3 billion euro ($1.6 billion) loan last month to back its purchase of more shares in Universal Music Group International Ltd.The deal comes amid a flurry of debt financings by tech giants, with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. issuing $5 billion of bonds in early February and Chinese Internet search engine giant Baidu Inc. seeking what would be potentially its largest syndicated loan.The latest loan is the largest foreign currency syndicated deal for a Chinese firm in Asia since 2016, when China National Chemical Corp. raised $12.7 billion, Bloomberg data show.WeChat is the payment and smartphone backbone underpinning Tencent’s transformation. Through the lite-app model it pioneered, the platform has become intrinsic to the daily lives of one billion Chinese for everything from booking rides to buying groceries. Its new TikTok-style video feed also boosted investor’s confidence that the app will stay relevant in China’s social media landscape.While regulators have launched a probe into rival Alibaba Group Holding and demanded overhauls of the Ant Group Co. financial empire it backs, Beijing has yet to directly address Tencent’s online entertainment juggernaut in its combat against alleged monopolies on the Internet.That helped Tencent’s stock soon recover after an initial sell-off in November, when China’s antitrust watchdog unveiled its new regulatory framework over the country’s internet sector. Tencent is now nearing the $1 trillion benchmark in market value, after gaining roughly $200 billion this year.(Updates with context, details of its expansion.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why Is Amazon's Stock So Expensive?

    The online tech titan is dominating retail and is one of the most highly valued companies in the world.

  • Is Amsterdam luring all the post-Brexit business?

    Amsterdam has displaced London as Europe’s biggest share trading centre after Britain left the European Union’s single market.That's according to data released by the Cboe exchange, which operates in both cities.Take a look at January 2021.Stock exchanges in the Dutch capital traded $11.15 billion a day, compared to London’s $10.4 billion.And the EU’s securities watchdog ESMA said the shift of share trading from London to the European bloc is permanent.So how come all the shares, swaps and SPACS are heading for the Dutch capital….rather than Paris or Frankfurt?Reuters capital markets correspondent, Abhinav RamnarayanLocation: London''Experts suggest that the reasons for this are, well, first of all, the soft factors. English is spoken widely in Amsterdam. A lot of the documentation can be done in Amsterdam. And also, I mean, there are all sorts of cultural factors. Amsterdam was a trading powerhouse back in the day, and maybe they have the right sort of culture for this for this kind of thing. And finally, you have corporate governance standards in Amsterdam, which are generally considered quite flexible. So it's quite easy for a company to list in Amsterdam and meet the requirements of the regulators can in the Netherlands. We've already had one major international IPO in Amsterdam. And the pipeline suggests that there are going to be several more that are going to Amsterdam, whereas in the past they may have come to London.’’While it certainly looks promising for the Dutch capital - home to the world's oldest stock exchange - not all businesses are sold on going Dutch.Many investment banks with their large staffs have looked elsewhere on the continent -deterred in part by Dutch laws that limit banker bonuses.Some senior bankers also don't believe the recent shift in share and derivatives trading threatens London.And there hasn’t exactly been a post-Brexit jobs boom in the Netherlands either.''Only 1,000 new jobs have been created in Amsterdam since Brexit. And that’s 1,000 new jobs, that is. And I mean, that may sound like a lot, but when you look at sort of half a million people who are employed in financial services in London, it's quite a small fraction of the total number of jobs that could move there. I think we will have to see how it plays out over several years. And we also can't write London off just yet. We don't know in the long term what the terms of the agreement are. We know what the terms are now between UK and EU, but that could change. And London could actually claw back some business and it could sort of remain a financial hub in Europe.''Some financial experts say it’s too far soon to draw any conclusions, partly because the early data on the impact of Brexit is mainly trading-based, which, given that Brexit has so far hit trading the hardest, may have flattered Amsterdam’s success.

  • Bono, Gore-backed Funds Invest in Canadian Tech Firm Benevity

    (Bloomberg) -- Canadian technology company Benevity Inc. has won the backing of two social impact investments funds founded by rock star Bono and former U.S. vice president Al Gore.The Rise Fund and Generation Investment Management have become “strategic minority investors” in the Calgary-based firm, according to a statement. U2 singer Bono is the co-founder of The Rise Fund and Gore is co-founder and chairman of Generation.The terms of the investment were not disclosed. Three Canadian pensions funds -- Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Alberta Investment Management Corp. and Vestcor Inc. -- were also co-investors in the transaction.Benevity has emerged as a fledgling tech star in Calgary’s traditionally oil-based economy. Founded in 2008, it produces software used by companies including Microsoft Corp., Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Coca-Cola Co. to manage corporate social responsibility programs, such as online giving, matching grants and volunteering. Its software has processed more than $6 billion in donations, according to the statement.British private equity firm HG took control of Benevity in December in a deal that elevated the company to unicorn status, according to Canadian media reports at the time.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • FirstEnergy says activist investor Carl Icahn looking to buy stake

    He intends to acquire a stake worth between $184 million and $920 million, the Ohio-based company said, citing a letter from Icahn dated Feb. 16. The power utility said it does not know if the billionaire investor or his affiliates have already bought shares or derivatives of the company. Icahn Capital did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

  • TurboTax vs. H&R Block: Which Is Better for a 2020 Tax Return?

    Tax season is upon us and, as of right now, the April 15 deadline won’t be extended in 2021. But while pretty much all appointments—even those at your accountant’s brick & mortar office—will be conducted...