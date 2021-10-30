Deere, UAW reach tentative pact; strike continues for now

FILE - Members of the United Auto Workers strike outside of a John Deere plant, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Ankeny, Iowa. The farm equipment manufacturer reached a tentative labor agreement Saturday, Oct. 30, with the United Auto Workers union. But a UAW strike that began Oct. 14 will continue -- and details of the proposed contract will not be released -- while workers study the terms of the agreement in advance of a vote. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
The Associated Press
·1 min read

Farm equipment manufacturer Deere & Co. reached a tentative labor agreement Saturday with the United Auto Workers union.

But a UAW strike that began Oct. 14 will continue -- and details of the proposed contract will not be released -- while workers study the terms of the agreement in advance of a vote.

The pact would cover more than 10,000 production and maintenance workers at 12 Deere sites in Iowa, Illinois and Kansas.

The strike began after UAW workers overwhelmingly rejected an initial proposed contract that would have delivered immediate 5% raises for some workers and 6% for others depending on their positions at Deere factories. The pact also called for 3% raises in 2023 and 2025.

After the first deal was rejected, UAW “negotiators focused on improving the areas of concern identified by our members,’’ said Chuck Browning, director of the union’s farm equipment department.

The U.S. economy’s unexpectedly strong rebound from last year’s brief but intense coronavirus recession has created labor shortages -- and handed workers more leverage to demand higher pay and better benefits.

The contract talks come as strong sales this year helped Moline, Illinois-based Deere report $4.7 billion net income for the first nine months of its fiscal year, which was more than double the $2 billion it reported a year ago.

The company is expecting to earn more than $5.7 billion this fiscal year.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Deere, UAW agree on new 6-year contract subject to union vote

    (Reuters) -U.S. tractor maker Deere & Co agreed https://one.deere.com/Pages/Deere,_UAW_Reach_Second_Tentative_Agreement.aspx?Factory=All%20Factories on a new six-year contract with the United Auto Workers (UAW) union that would be subject to a vote by the company's striking workers, the company said in a statement on Saturday. "The negotiators focused on improving the areas of concern identified by our members during our last ratification process," said Chuck Browning, UAW Vice President and Director of the Agricultural Implement Department. UAW said it will not release details of the tentative agreement until members at Deere locations meet and review terms of their proposed contract.

  • Deere Reaches Tentative Deal With UAW. The Strike Is Still On.

    The strike will continue until the contract is ratified, the UAW said. The union is expected to put the new deal to a vote of its membership.

  • School lunches, IRS agents and HBCUs: The under-the-radar proposals in Biden's budget plan

    The $1.85T social spending plan Biden pitched this week would also expand Pell grants to DACA recipients and cut off oil leases in ANWR.

  • Ohio State vs. Penn State Buckeyes Wire staff predictions

    Check out what the experts predict the Ohio State #Buckeyes to do against Penn State!

  • Paid leave loss hits hard for Dems after decades of advocacy

    Sen. Patty Murray of Washington, who was elected in 1992 as a self described “mom in tennis shoes,” has been fighting for paid family and medical leave for decades. It’s a defeat, for now, that has stung for Murray and other veteran female lawmakers. “We are not going to allow one man tell all of the women in this country that they can’t have paid leave,” she told reporters on Wednesday, before heading to the Senate floor to continue lobbying the 74-year-old Manchin.

  • Goodbye, fine lines: This microdermabrasion kit is 'by far the best' — and it's 50 percent off!

    Save over $200 on this anti-aging hero.

  • Biden meets Pope, as abortion debate flares

    U.S. President Joe Biden met Pope Francis for a private meeting at the Vatican on Friday.The meeting was unusually long, said to last about an hour an 15 minutes. For comparison: when the pope met President Obama back in 2014 it was about 50 minutes, and when he met President Trump four years ago it was only for a half an hour."You are the most significant warrior for peace I've ever met."Biden is only America's second Catholic president, after John F. Kennedy, and the meeting comes as the church clergy in the U.S. are divided over how to handle Biden's position on abortion.The president, who keeps a picture of Pope Francis in the Oval Office, says he's personally opposed to abortion but cannot impose his views as an elected leader.Some of Biden's critics in the American church say he should banned from the act of communion, an important ritual in the Catholic faith.Pope Francis has said the American clergy shouldn't treat communion as a political tool, and that the abortion debate shouldn't detract from other Church problems like immigration and poverty.

  • Updated daily: Here are the 5 best Amazon Black Friday deals today in October 2021

    Save big on flashlights, our favorite digital picture frame, a do-it-all air fryer and more with these Amazon Black Friday deals.

  • Biden to warn Turkey's Erdogan against 'precipitous' actions

    U.S. President Joe Biden will warn Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a meeting on Sunday that any precipitous actions would not benefit U.S.-Turkish relations and that crises should be avoided, a U.S. official said on Saturday. Erdogan earlier this month ordered 10 envoys to be declared "persona non grata" for seeking the release of jailed philanthropist Osman Kavala, before withdrawing the threat. Biden, who is in Rome for the G20 summit, will also discuss Turkey's request to purchase F-16 fighter jets, its defence relationship with the United States as well as a range of regional issues such as Syria and Libya.

  • How this 38-year-old emerged from ‘deep poverty’ to achieve FIRE in his 30s as a multimillionaire landlord

    Kevin 'KAYR' Robinson moved around so much growing up in Philadelphia, he says he 'got a PhD in being a tenant.'

  • NASA delays SpaceX Crew-3 launch to November 3rd

    NASA has pushed the launch of SpaceX's Crew-3 mission to November 3rd due to weather.

  • Biden admin moves to end Trump-era 'Remain in Mexico,' admits it 'likely' helped reduce illegal migration

    The Biden administration on Friday moved again to end the Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" policy, even as it is reimplementing it in response to a court order — and admitted that it "likely" contributed to reduced illegal migration at the southern border.

  • Why used and new cars are so expensive right now, explained in 3 charts

    Today's ridiculous car market all comes down to the laws of supply and demand - and the supply of new cars is down 75%.

  • Former NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex crime

    Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo is facing a misdemeanor charge stemming from allegations he groped a woman under her blouse while at work.

  • University of Florida Orders Professors to Stay Out of Voting Rights Case

    Spohpatuf/Wikimedia CommonsThe University of Florida has ordered its professors not to take part in a case challenging voting rights restrictions, saying it would put them on a collision course with the state government.The lawsuit’s plaintiffs want to question Gov. Ron DeSantis about the university’s decision, but his lawyers have balked, arguing any discussions he had about it would contain privileged information.The suit seeks to overturn Florida’s new law restricting voting rights, similar t

  • Opinion: Two American pastimes, baseball and racism, will be on display at World Series

    Defying a wave of social change, the Braves and MLB will give the tomahawk chop the biggest platform, an international airing of the worst of America.

  • Meet The Brilliant Black Designers On ‘Project Runway’ Season 19

    Prajjé Oscar Jean-Baptiste, Chasity Sereal, Zayden Skipper and Bones Jones are four Black designers out of 16 on season 19 of "Project Runway."

  • When a crime happens, how much does it cost and who pays? Here are local resources

    Financial and mental health resources are available to those who have a connection to the Boise mall shooting.

  • Eerie glow of Northern Lights possible Halloween weekend

    This Oct. 5, 2015, file photo shows the Aurora Borealis, or Northern Lights, over the Norwegian town of Harstad. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, File) This isn't a trick. The sun is about to treat skywatchers to a dazzling display of the Northern Lights this weekend, one of the best opportunities to see the aurora so far in 2021. A major X-class solar flare erupted on the sun on Thursday, hurling charged particles into space toward the Earth. This event is known as a Coronal Mass Ejection (CME), and

  • Who are the fastest NHL hockey players of all time?

    The National Hockey League has signed some athletes who can fly around ice at extreme speeds. Here are some of the fastest NHL players of all time