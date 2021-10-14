Deere Workers Go on Strike as UAW, Company Fail to Reach Deal

Joe Deaux and Sybilla Gross
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Thousands of workers at Deere & Co., the world’s biggest farm machinery maker, began picketing Thursday for the first time in more than three decades to demand better pay as the company heads for its most profitable year ever.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Representatives from the company and the United Auto Workers union failed to reach an agreement over a new labor contract, which ignited the strike around midnight Chicago time.

The move comes amid a labor shortage in the U.S., and as pandemic-induced chaos in global supply chains upends business as usual for manufacturers. But Deere stands out because it’s enjoying boom times despite the challenges. Its shares have risen 38% in the past year amid a rally in crop prices that buoyed farmer earnings and demand for tractors. The company is set to enjoy its most successful year ever, with Wall Street analysts predicting record earnings minus items.

During leaner times, employees made concessions to the company, the union said. Now it’s time for the company to pay them back.

The 10,000 Deere employees, or about 14% of the workforce, are on strike “for the ability to earn a decent living, retire with dignity and establish fair work rules,” Chuck Browning, a vice president at the union said in a Facebook post.

The dispute may not end quickly. Evercore ISI downgraded the company’s stock on Thursday, citing risks for a prolonged fight.

The strike isn’t happening in a vaccuum. U.S. workers have been seeking better compensation broadly amid labor shortages. Employees at Kellogg Co. cereal plants went on strike last week.

The timing of the strike is also significant. It’s coming in the middle of the North American harvest. While that is a period of weaker production for Deere, it could disrupt the harvest if farmers experience equipment breakdowns and Deere is unable to respond speedily.

A work stoppage beyond a few days may make it tougher to get hold of replacement parts if equipment breaks during the harvest, according to Brian Strasser, a manager at Sinclair Tractor in Kalona, Iowa.

“Even though farmers are very resilient, if something breaks now, rather than taking hours it could take days to fix,” Strasser, who also farms corn and soybeans in East Central Iowa, said by phone.

The last time Deere employees went on strike was in 1986 for 163 days. The impact to financial results for the company will depend on how long it takes for both sides to reach an agreement, according to Matt Arnold, an analyst at Edward Jones. Arnold wrote in a note to clients on Thursday there likely will be a temporary affect to Deere’s operations as they will be less efficient.

Stephen Volkmann, an analyst at Jefferies LLC. Volkmann said labor accounts for about 15% of Deere’s costs.

“We are determined to reach an agreement with the UAW that would put every employee in a better economic position and continue to make them the highest paid employees in the agriculture and construction industries,” Deere’s vice president of labor relations Brad Morris said in a statement. He added that the company would keep operations running while negotiations continued.

(Adds context throughout)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UPDATE 2-Deere workers go on strike after UAW fails to reach deal

    Thousands of Deere & Co workers began a strike on Thursday, the United Auto Workers (UAW) said, days after overwhelmingly rejecting a six-year labor contract that was agreed on with the tractor maker. Earlier this month, the world's largest farm equipment maker and the UAW union reached an agreement after weeks of negotiation on wages and other benefits, but 90% of the union's workers voted against the deal. "Pickets have been set up, and our members are organized and ready to hold out and fight for a contract they believe meets their needs," Ron McInroy, director of UAW Region 4, said on Thursday.

  • Deere workers go on strike after UAW fails to reach deal

    Earlier this month, the world's largest farm equipment maker and the UAW union reached an agreement after weeks of negotiation on wages and other benefits, but 90% of the union's workers voted against the deal. "Pickets have been set up, and our members are organized and ready to hold out and fight for a contract they believe meets their needs," Ron McInroy, director of UAW Region 4, said on Thursday. Separately, Deere said it remained committed to reaching a new agreement, adding that it had not yet estimated when it would complete negotiations.

  • 17 Florida school district workers have died from COVID since August

    A dozen of the Polk County Public School employees were actively working before becoming ill.

  • Infosys Stock Rises As Revenue Tops Views But Employee Turnover Spikes

    Infosys stock climbed Wednesday as September-quarter revenue topped estimates and the information technology services firm raised guidance.

  • 10,000 John Deere workers strike over contract

    Some 10,000 unionized Deere & Company workers went on strike early Thursday after rejecting a contract proposal from the agriculture equipment manufacturer.The big picture: The John Deere tractors maker and negotiators for the United Automobile Workers (UAW) reached a deal on the proposal earlier this month. 90% of union members voted against the agreement, per Reuters.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The strikers have set up pickets at John Deere's U.S.

  • Deere Workers Just Went on Strike. Here’s What They Want.

    Employees earlier this week rejected a new, six-year collective bargaining agreement, which included immediate pay raises of 5% to 6%.

  • Energy crunch causes US coal use to surge under Biden

    The US is ramping up its use of coal to generate electricity as high global gas prices deal a blow to Joe Biden’s ambitions to eliminate carbon emissions from America’s power grid.

  • Chinese Workers Reveal Hours Online as Backlash to ‘996’ Office Culture Grows

    (Bloomberg) -- A group of private sector employees in China have begun an online campaign to gather their working hours in a protest against the excessive work culture in the country.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowThe so-called Worker Lives Matter campaign is asking employees in various industries like technolo

  • Summers Slams Woke Fed for Risking Losing Control of Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers castigated monetary policy makers in the U.S. and elsewhere for paying too much attention to social issues and not enough to the biggest risk to inflation since the 1970s.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos Aires“We have a generation of central bankers who are defining them

  • AP Top Stories October 14 A

    Here's the latest for Thursday October 14th: Thousands of John Deere workers go on strike; Former Justice Dept. official subpoenaed in January 6th investigation; Deadly building fire in Taiwan; Winds spell more fire danger in California.

  • Deere & Co. workers go on strike after rejecting contract

    More than 10,000 Deere & Co. workers went on strike Thursday, the first major walkout at the agricultural machinery giant in more than three decades. “The almost one million UAW retirees and active members stand in solidarity with the striking UAW members at John Deere," UAW President Ray Curry said. Brad Morris, vice president of labor relations for Deere, said the company is "committed to a favorable outcome for our employees, our communities and everyone involved.”

  • DraftKings Invests in Vivid Seats SPAC as Boehly Cuts Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- DraftKings Inc. agreed to make an undisclosed investment in Horizon Acquisition Corp., a blank-check company expected to begin trading as Vivid Seats Inc. next week.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowDraftKings is taking over some of the commitment made by Eldridge Industries LLC, founded by Los Ange

  • Why higher commodity prices are good for Caterpillar

    Matt Elkott, equity research analyst at Cowen&nbsp;covering diversified industrials and transportation OEMs, discusses his initiation of Caterpillar, including why he is projecting the industrial’s first megacycle in 14 years.

  • Price pinch: global economy caught in perfect storm

    From beef bowls in Tokyo to fried chicken in London, consumers are starting to feel the pinch from the surge in costs coursing through the global economy. The rebound as coronavirus restrictions are eased has exposed supply chain shortages, with firms scrambling for workers, ships and even fuel to power factories, threatening the fledgling economic recovery. Britain's biggest chicken producer said that the country's 20-year cheap food binge is ending and food price inflation could hit double digits.

  • BMW ready for any ban on fossil fuel-burning cars from 2030, CEO says

    Germany's BMW will be ready for any ban on internal combustion engine (ICE) cars from 2030 onwards with an offering of electric vehicles, Chief Executive Officer Oliver Zipse said on Tuesday. The EU has proposed an effective ban on fossil fuel cars from 2035 as part of a broader package of measures to combat global warming. Unlike rivals including Volkswagen and General Motors, BMW has not set an end date for production of ICE cars.

  • Unsupported ‘sickout’ claims take flight amid Southwest woes

    When Southwest Airlines canceled more than 2,000 flights over the weekend, citing bad weather and air traffic control issues, unsupported claims blaming vaccine mandates began taking off. Conservative politicians and pundits, including Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, alleged the flight disruptions resulted from pilots and air traffic controllers walking off their jobs or calling in sick to protest federal vaccination requirements. The airline, its pilots’ union and the Federal Aviation Administration denied that.

  • WRAPUP 4-Price pinch: global economy caught in perfect storm

    From beef bowls https://www.reuters.com/world/the-great-reboot/beef-bowls-coffee-cost-surge-squeezes-japans-salaryman-staples-2021-10-14 in Tokyo to fried chicken https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/britains-binge-cheap-food-is-over-biggest-chicken-producer-says-2021-10-14 in London, consumers are starting to feel the pinch from the surge in costs coursing through the global economy. The rebound as coronavirus restrictions are eased has exposed supply chain shortages, with firms scrambling for workers, ships and even fuel to power factories, threatening the fledgling economic recovery. Britain's biggest chicken producer said that the country's 20-year cheap food binge is ending and food price inflation could hit double digits.

  • UPDATE 2-Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner dies

    Toymaker Hasbro Inc said on Tuesday longtime Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Brian Goldner has died, two days after he went on medical leave. In a statement last year, Goldner said he had been under continued medical treatment following his cancer diagnosis in 2014. Board member and former CEO of marketing firm InnerWorkings Inc, Rich Stoddart, has replaced Goldner on an interim basis.

  • Oil Pares Gains After Biggest U.S. Crude Supply Gain Since March

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil pared gains after a U.S. government report showed crude stockpiles rose by the most since March last week. Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowFutures in New York earlier climbed as much as 1.5% on Thursday. Domestic crude inventories increased more than 6 million barrels last week as refineries d

  • Southwest Airlines sees mostly normal operations Tuesday

    Southwest Airlines said it expects "more normal" operations on Tuesday after it canceled more than 2,200 flights since Saturday. The U.S. airline said had approximately 90 cancellations on Tuesday out of almost 3,300 flights scheduled. Southwest shares were up 1.3%.