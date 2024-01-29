Deerfield High School on lockdown after guns, drugs found in car on campus

Deerfield Beach High School is on lockdown Monday afternoon after deputies found a car parked on campus that had two loaded guns and illegal drugs inside.

Two students were detained after deputies found the drugs, loaded guns and several loaded magazines about 2 p.m., the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. The school remained on lockdown as of about 3:30 p.m.

A Broward County Public Schools spokesperson said in an email that the lockdown was “due to a trespasser on campus” but deferred to the Sheriff’s Office for additional information.

The Sheriff’s Office said there is no threat to the school. Their investigation is ongoing.

